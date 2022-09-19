ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Valley schools receive grants to reduce plastic waste

By C. Aileen Blaine
 2 days ago

(WKBN) — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants to five Valley schools to go toward the installation of water bottle filling stations.

The grants, which total to over $34,000 for local schools, will help cover the costs of equipment of the filling stations.

  • Austintown Local Schools: $10,000
  • Canfield Schools: $2,626.70
  • Southern Local Schools Salineville: $10,000
  • Ursuline High School: $1,523
  • Warren City Schools: $10,000
The state, through its Recycling and Litter Prevention grant program, hopes these stations will reduce plastic bottle waste by encouraging students and staff to carry reusable water bottles.

The Ohio EPA will offer the grants again in 2023. The application deadline is Feb. 3, 2023.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit the Ohio EPA’s website .

