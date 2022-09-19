Read full article on original website
San Francisco police allowed to use private surveillance cameras
San Francisco Supervisors have approved the use of privately owned surveillance cameras. The new program will allow officers to use private cameras in real time, as long as the owners of the cameras give permission.
San Francisco police bump reward to $100K in double murder case
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police announced Wednesday a new $100,000 reward in solving a double murder case from 2016. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on the night of Dec. 16, 2016.
Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping
OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction
A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
Fire crews battle commercial structure fire at 'grow operation' in San Leandro
Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, officials say. The "heavily fortified" building contained a "grow operation." Emma Goss reports.
2 men killed in Oakland Pill Hill drive-by shooting: new details
There are new details about the two men who were killed on Monday in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood in a drive-by shooting. Police said there were multiple shooters in a vehicle that opened fire at two locations, including a store and a restaurant. The victims were identified as a 27-year-old man originally from Yemen, and a 59-year-old fixture in the local Ethiopian community.
Arson the cause behind grassfires off I-580 in Oakland, fire department says
Oakland firefighters responded to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. In an update, fire officials confirmed based on evidence, the brush fires appear to have been intentionally set.
Fatal shooting near Oakland City Hall
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting near Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon. There are no arrests in this case as police continue to investigate.
All tomorrow’s BART rides: How reimagining transit can build a more equitable Bay Area
AS SOMEONE WHO was raised in the Bay, and who recently finished teaching a graduate course on “Environmental Futures” for the English Department at San José State, I was struck by the recent slate of announcements that California will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, that the state will invest $54 billion in climate change projects over the next five years (including $14.8 billion for transit, rail, and port projects), and that BART celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
Crews responding to grassfires off I-580 in Oakland
Oakland firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. Officials posted about the incident on Twitter at around 6:15 p.m. According to officials, it appears to be four separate brush fires.
Two people shot outside of Oakland City Hall
Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police. Oakland City Council President, Nikki Fortunato Bas, said one man died in the shooting.
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
San Francisco's Central Subway will open soon: here's when you can ride it
The long-awaited San Francisco Muni Central Line will officially open to riders on November 19. The Central Subway Project extends the T-Third Line light rail through downtown to SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown. The new trains will travel mostly underground from the 4th Street Caltrain Station to Chinatown. Officials say...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Oakland City Hall
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:15 p.m., two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall at 14th Street and Broadway during a council meeting.
Motorcyclist dead after being ejected onto BART tracks, hit by train in Oakland; service restored
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a barrier, landing on BART tracks, and being hit by a train near the 19th Street station in Oakland Friday evening, according to agency officials.
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say. Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.
San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths
A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
Burglars hit several businesses in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- Police are looking for a group of thieves responsible for breaking into a number of businesses in the city Little Saigon neighborhood early Monday morning.Oakland police said the multiple burglaries happened on the 800 block of International Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers who responded to an alarm activation at Oakland International Plaza found several businesses in the area had been burglarized and their front windows broken.A hair salon and coin laundromat appeared to be among the businesses burglarized as shown in a citizen's video posted on Facebook. It appears not to be the first time...
