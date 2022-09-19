Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves Contract Extension To Complete Repair of Stone Wall at Waveny
Town officials on Tuesday approved a $20,000 contract extension with the master stonemason who has been repairing the fieldstone wall along Lapham Road at Waveny. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Greg Faillacci, who started his work at the southern end of the wall and worked his way north.
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
newcanaanite.com
Plans for 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Hill Street Filed with Town
As anticipated, the town last week received an application to build a 93-unit housing complex on a combined 2.76-acre vacant wooded parcel on Hill Street. There’s “adequate water and sewer capacity to serve the proposed multi-family residential community” at 17 and 23 Hill St., according to the Sept. 15 application, filed on behalf of the property’s owners by attorney Christopher J. Smith of Glastonbury-based Alter & Pearson, LLC. The parcels are owned by a limited liability company that has given the same New Canaan address as Karp Associates, a firm owned by developer Arnold Karp.
newcanaanite.com
Kiwanis Beach Pass Sales Up 14% in 2022
One of New Canaan’s most unique if somewhat unknown recreational facilities saw a steep rise in activity this summer, officials say. The town sold 505 beach passes to Kiwanis Park for the 2022 season, “more than in recent years,” Parks & Recreation Commission Hank Green said. The...
trumbulltimes.com
Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station
FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
NewsTimes
New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains
RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
ctexaminer.com
Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law
MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
Register Citizen
Data shows where most accidents happen in Westport, improvements to come for some areas
WESTPORT — Data from the University of Connecticut shows that accidents along Post Road are some of the most frequent in Westport, though they're not the only ones causing concerns. Along Cross Highway between North Avenue and Bayberry Lane, officials have recently begun plans to study the area and...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30
You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
greenwichfreepress.com
Brunswick School is Prospective Purchaser of Carmel Property on Lake Ave
The town of Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission’s Sept 20 meeting agenda features a pre- application from Brunswick School to operate their Early Childhood Center at 270 Lake Ave. Brunswick is now the prospective purchaser of the 16+ acre property. Specifically they seek to discuss the renovation of 3...
Register Citizen
'Is that worth it?': Norwalk cannabis ordinance raises concerns for lone GOP council member
NORWALK — From properly labeled packaging to the desire for more than three retailers, officials answered various questions during a town hall meeting Monday on the city's proposed cannabis ordinance. The hour-long virtual town hall addressed the public’s concerns regarding the allowing cannabis retailers in the city, ahead of...
NewsTimes
Apartments proposed for former day care center in Redding, where single-family homes are the norm
REDDING — One resident wants to transform a longtime business-use building on Portland Avenue into a residential space. Salvatore Pilato is seeking special use permit approval from the Zoning Commission to convert the existing 2.5-story dwelling at 32 Portland Ave. into a five-unit apartment building. “It’s a beautiful piece...
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
