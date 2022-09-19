ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newcanaanite.com

Town Approves Contract Extension To Complete Repair of Stone Wall at Waveny

Town officials on Tuesday approved a $20,000 contract extension with the master stonemason who has been repairing the fieldstone wall along Lapham Road at Waveny. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Greg Faillacci, who started his work at the southern end of the wall and worked his way north.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Plans for 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Hill Street Filed with Town

As anticipated, the town last week received an application to build a 93-unit housing complex on a combined 2.76-acre vacant wooded parcel on Hill Street. There’s “adequate water and sewer capacity to serve the proposed multi-family residential community” at 17 and 23 Hill St., according to the Sept. 15 application, filed on behalf of the property’s owners by attorney Christopher J. Smith of Glastonbury-based Alter & Pearson, LLC. The parcels are owned by a limited liability company that has given the same New Canaan address as Karp Associates, a firm owned by developer Arnold Karp.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Kiwanis Beach Pass Sales Up 14% in 2022

One of New Canaan’s most unique if somewhat unknown recreational facilities saw a steep rise in activity this summer, officials say. The town sold 505 beach passes to Kiwanis Park for the 2022 season, “more than in recent years,” Parks & Recreation Commission Hank Green said. The...
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station

FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road

DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
DANBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law

MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Brunswick School is Prospective Purchaser of Carmel Property on Lake Ave

The town of Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission’s Sept 20 meeting agenda features a pre- application from Brunswick School to operate their Early Childhood Center at 270 Lake Ave. Brunswick is now the prospective purchaser of the 16+ acre property. Specifically they seek to discuss the renovation of 3...
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?

Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
CHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT

