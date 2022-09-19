CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday.The county's Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg after local officials learned that James Kirker allegedly killed hundreds of Apache men, women and children in the mid-1800s while working for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.That effort recently hit a snag, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said during the board's meeting Tuesday, because residents who live along...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO