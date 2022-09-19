Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Festival Latino comes to Concord’s Monument Corridor Saturday, Sept. 25
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The Unity Council Festival Latino is a free, outdoor festival in Concord this Saturday. Organizers expect to bring over 10,000 people to the vibrant, culturally rich Monument Corridor. Enjoy world-class live music, family-friendly games, activities, and traditional Latin American artisans. Join the celebration...
pioneerpublishers.com
Post COVID-19 epidemic of principal departures from local schools
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — There has been so much turnover of high school principals, presidents and executive directors that at next spring’s graduation ceremonies there won’t be a top administrator at any of 10 local high schools handing out diplomas to the Class of 2023 seniors who was part of the graduate’s freshman year at their school.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer Summer 2022 calendar of events and activities, Sept. 18 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Sept. 18, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
Contra Costa supes approve renaming portion of Kirker Pass Road
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday.The county's Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg after local officials learned that James Kirker allegedly killed hundreds of Apache men, women and children in the mid-1800s while working for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.That effort recently hit a snag, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said during the board's meeting Tuesday, because residents who live along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pioneerpublishers.com
Key Hope Hospice founder dies
DUBLIN, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Richard “Dick” Martin, one of the founders of Hope Hospice, died on Sept. 13. Martin was instrumental in rallying local support and an all-volunteer workforce when Hope launched in April 1980. He also served as the agency’s first chaplain. “In...
edsource.org
Settlement requires state to monitor Contra Costa school that restrained students
Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children’s new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. “She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a coat on...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pioneer High school football scores update, Sept. 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Concord High and Northgate continue undefeated after four weeks. Northgate’s defense continued to shine in a 38-0 shutout at Bethel-Vallejo. The Minutemen weren’t able to play last week as winless Richmond canceled its game on Wednesday citing “player safety” concerns....
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Contra Costa County Schools Recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
The Contra Costa County Office of Education Recently Announced that Five Contra Costa County schools were selected as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to the recent press release, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond congratulated the Contra Costa County Schools along with 24 other schools throughout the state last week.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Antioch, California
What is Antioch, California, known for? Are there great things to do in Antioch, California? Is Antioch a good spot to spend a vacation? These are some of the questions you might have if you’re planning a visit to Antioch. As it happens, there are many amazing things to...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord player hosts national blind golf tournament
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Seven years ago, Bob Banks began experiencing blurred vision, first in one eye, then both. Within three months, the Kaiser program manager from Concord was legally blind. He was diagnosed with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), an incurable condition that affects about one...
eastcountytoday.net
McCauley Aims to Bring 250 New Jobs to Antioch With Latest Project
ANTIOCH, CA – Sean McCauley is at it again, improving business in Antioch this time working to bring employers with 200 to 250 well-paying, local office jobs to the city. In a recent video post on Facebook he announced the former location of Long’s Drugs corporate offices that’s been a distressed, empty, vandalized building on Deer Valley Road for the past nine years, will be getting a new lease on life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s Hoffmeister sentenced to probation for DUI
MARTINEZ, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Concord City Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister pled no contest Sept. 12 to a DUI charge stemming from a May arrest in Clayton. According to Ted Asregadoo of the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office, Hoffmeister was found guilty of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher (Vehicle Code 23152B). He said her BAC was 0.187.
pioneerpublishers.com
Obituary — Harry William ‘Chip’ Stewart III
CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Chip Stewart, 51, of Clayton, CA passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brave, two-plus year battle with cancer. Chip was born on August 25, 1970 to Bill and Libby Stewart in Charlotte, NC. Growing up, Chip was a talented competitive swimmer who spent many days and weekends at Barclay Downs pool. Chip also loved skiing, hiking, fine wine, music, and any and all games. Chip had a group of incredible friends from Charlotte who he stayed in touch with and remained close to over the years.
One dead in Vallejo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Vallejo on Monday, according to a statement from Vallejo Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
eastcountytoday.net
PG&E Says 4,396 Without Power in City of Oakley
At 5:10 am Wednesday, PG&E is reporting 4,396 are without power in the downtown City of Oakley area and parts of the City of Antioch. The cause of the outage is under investigation, however, its believed to have been caused by a blown transformer. Estimated restoration was expected by 9:00...
sonomacountygazette.com
Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup
“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
Comments / 0