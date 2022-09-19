ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBC Sports

Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion

Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
960 The Ref

Browns' Chubb regrets final TD run before Jets' comeback

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets. Instead, it gave them hope. “I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb said. “It cost us the game.”
FanSided

Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense

Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
