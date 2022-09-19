Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion
Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
Browns' Chubb regrets final TD run before Jets' comeback
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets. Instead, it gave them hope. “I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb said. “It cost us the game.”
Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense
Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
Is it time for a change at QB in Pittsburgh?
On Sunday, the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium got their first in-person look at new Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite a win in Week One, Trubisky didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals but at least it was on the road. However, this past week, at home...
Police investigating reports of a fan hitting Kyler Murray from the stands during Week 2 victory celebration
Star NFL QB hit by fan in the stands after overtime win.
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
