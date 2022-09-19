Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System
It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
411mania.com
Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots
Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
Take-Two Stock Slumps On Reports 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Game Leaked Online
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares slumped lower Monday following a weekend report that portions of its new Grand Theft Auto VI game were leaked online. Bloomberg News reported Sunday that a hacker was able to gain access to several videos of gameplay from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which was made by Take-Two studio Rockstar Games, and posted them to a GTA-focused message board.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
