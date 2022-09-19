ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Edit Desk: Finding balance

I was on the top level of the press box at Goodman Stadium when I started contemplating what I would write my edit desk about. Goodman Campus might as well name a field after me by the time I graduate based on how much time I spend over there. Just...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Easton, PA
Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Madison, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system

People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Person
Tyler French
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST PIEROGIPALOOZA RETURNS TO OKTOBERFEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After its sold out debut at 2021’s Oktoberfest, Pierogipalooza returns! On Saturdays Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 2 – 6 p.m. the Palooza will take place throughout the SteelStacks campus. During this potato-filled comfort food experience, attendees will be able to sample six pierogi creations. Passports are now on sale and can be purchased for $22 in advance on steelstacks.org or $29 the day of event, while supplies last.
BETHLEHEM, PA
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Woman hurt in Summit Hill crash

A woman suffered a head injury Monday afternoon in a crash in Summit Hill. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Drive West and Laurel Drive in the village of White Bear. One motorist pulled out of White Bear Drive into the path of a vehicle traveling on Laurel Drive. The woman was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. The Diligence fire company handled traffic control. Summit Hill police are investigating. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
WHYY

Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history

The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth

From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
NAZARETH, PA

