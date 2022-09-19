Read full article on original website
Related
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
thebrownandwhite.com
Edit Desk: Finding balance
I was on the top level of the press box at Goodman Stadium when I started contemplating what I would write my edit desk about. Goodman Campus might as well name a field after me by the time I graduate based on how much time I spend over there. Just...
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposal for former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem forwarded to full Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
The medical-office building component of development at the former Martin Tower site is up for review Thursday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 53-acre site, to be called Tower Place, may be the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem. On Tuesday, an LVPC committee moved...
wlvr.org
Five years after fatal hit-and-run, family opens Allentown cafe in memory of loved one
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A family is turning heartbreak into an uplifting business venture in downtown Allentown. Carlos Marrero, with help from his mother, Iris Gonzalez, on Tuesday cut the ribbon for his new walk-up eatery, Ms. Velvet’s Café, at 239 N. Fourth St. The breakfast and lunch...
Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system
People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
thevalleyledger.com
ARTSQUEST PIEROGIPALOOZA RETURNS TO OKTOBERFEST
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After its sold out debut at 2021’s Oktoberfest, Pierogipalooza returns! On Saturdays Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 2 – 6 p.m. the Palooza will take place throughout the SteelStacks campus. During this potato-filled comfort food experience, attendees will be able to sample six pierogi creations. Passports are now on sale and can be purchased for $22 in advance on steelstacks.org or $29 the day of event, while supplies last.
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
wlvr.org
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Woman hurt in Summit Hill crash
A woman suffered a head injury Monday afternoon in a crash in Summit Hill. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Drive West and Laurel Drive in the village of White Bear. One motorist pulled out of White Bear Drive into the path of a vehicle traveling on Laurel Drive. The woman was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. The Diligence fire company handled traffic control. Summit Hill police are investigating. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth
From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
Comments / 0