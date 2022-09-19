Read full article on original website
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
"The Music Man" closing despite box office success
NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
An unsuccessfully successful horror reinvention shows teeth on streaming
You may be wondering about the oxymoronic title, but it makes total sense when you consider the context, reactions, and reception to recent theatrical debutant The Invitation. Director Jessica M. Thompson’s reinvention of the Dracula mythos isn’t a bomb, having earned upwards of $30 million at the box office already on a budget reported to be hovering around the $10 million mark. In fact, it even debuted at number one in the United States, albeit with the caveat of a $6.8 million haul giving it the distinction of scoring the lowest-grossing debut for a chart-topping film in 15 months.
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
A big budget disgrace that turned a profit but canned a trilogy finds peace on streaming
There are many contenders worthy of being included in the conversation when it comes to naming the worst big budget blockbusters in the history of cinema, but very few state a case stronger than that of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender. It was highly unfortunate that the live-action...
Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest
Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
‘Star Wars’ clearly sick of heroism after demanding villain origin stories
Some Star Wars fans think it’s time for Disney to spice up its content by delving into the genesis of its most devious characters. ScipioAfricanus82 started the discussion in the r/StarWars subreddit by posting a four-panel image of Captain Phasma, General Grievous, Count Dooku, and Grand Moff Tarkin with the caption, “As a lifelong Star Wars fan I wholeheartedly appreciate the content that Disney have created. But it has been mainly hero-centric. It’s time for some villain origin stories.”
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Watch: Chilling new ‘Halloween Ends’ featurette teases the ‘final reckoning’ between Myers and Strode
As the clock continues to wind down towards the month of October, big-time production houses are rolling out exclusive content that will surely be added to watchlists and help horror fanatics celebrate the upcoming spooky season — which includes a bone-chilling new featurette for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends.
