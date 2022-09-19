Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond.

A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO