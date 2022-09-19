Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond.

With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.
Ground officially broke Tuesday on the nation’s first Latino-first hotel and casino. According to the owners of Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, this project is to meet the needs and interests of North Las Vegas’ high-density Latino population.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October. M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space.
In January, LVSportsBiz.com published a story on Las Vegas owner Mark Davis setting the course for his WNBA team by hiring Becky Hammon as head coach after hiring Nikki Fargas as team president. It was clear that Davis wanted talented, strong women leading talented, strong women. LVSportsBiz.com identified Davis’ strategy...
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – So, what was this we showed you yesterday? Something about a new Desert Inn bridge?. Whenever I hear “D-I” and “bridge” in the same sentence, I think of what’s technically known as the “D-I Super-Arterial” that goes over the 15 freeway.
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces. The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. The event attracted many families with young...
It is going to be a big weekend in Las Vegas for food lovers, or “foodies,” and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of my...
JING LAS VEGAS PRESENTS THEIR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SEASONAL BRUNCH RETURN AND LAUNCH PARTY ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2. The party hotspot destination in Downtown Summerlin® is pleased to reveal its elevated brunch menu with whimsical touches and world-class sweet and savory creations by chef Thomas Griese. JING Las Vegas located...
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
There is a new hotel possibly coming to the Las Vegas strip. The new resort is planned for the corner of Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. News3lv reported that the new project will be called Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development is the company behind the project. The hotel is being described as a full-service hotel and day spa that will also offer a restaurant, ballroom and convention hall. The top floor will have a rooftop bar complete with kitchen and terrace. The hotel will have 19 floors with 340 rooms and four floors of parking. The project is well-planned in its location. It will cater to guests that are in town specifically to attend an event at the stadium. So concert or event-goers will not have to cross the freeway to the strip to enjoy the typical Vegas amenities.
Alberto Santacruz, 36, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday but police were not able to confirm his identity because he gave them a fake identification card. Santacruz is not a U.S. citizen.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive. Police were called to the area around 7 a.m. Police said a homeless woman in the area was stabbed to...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
