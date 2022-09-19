ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
Circa Resort & Casino posted on their Instagram that someone won $1 million on Sunday!

Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond.

Marc hit $1,250,033.48 on Buffalo Diamond.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

