Houston, TX

Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The latest eye-opening proof that shows Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head with Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett has not had a good start to his head coaching career. First came the loss against the Seattle Seahawks, which featured two fumbles at the goal-line and a loss against a mediocre team. Then came Week 2 against the Houston Texans, which the Broncos almost lost due to bad play calling and delay of game penalties. Nathaniel Hackett is in way over his head.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos booed by fans over goal line sequence against Texans

It took less than two regular season games for Denver Broncos fans to start getting discouraged with their new head coach and quarterback. Fans at Empower Field at Mile High rained boos on the Broncos during an ugly goal line sequence late in the first half of the team’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Texans-Bears, pick

The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Texans enter this matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Texans Promote C Jimmy Morrissey, Sign OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms To PS

He’ll provide depth at center after the team placed Justin Britt on the non-football illness list Tuesday. Mark Berman adds the Texans are filling the vacancy on the practice squad by signing OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. Morrissey, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
HOUSTON, TX

