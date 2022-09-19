ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

kwso.org

KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022

Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations today, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
pnwag.net

Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates

Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership

Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
MADRAS, OR
cascadebusnews.com

New Mexican Restaurant, Andale Andale, to Open in La Pine

(L) The owners of Andale Andale are known for their Mazatlán locations in Bend (shown left in photo), Redmond and Klamath Falls that feature “outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” (R) Andale Andale will offer a mix of authentic traditional recipes, such as those featured at Mazatlán in Bend (shown right in photo), with new ones that also “incorporate the freshest ingredients possible.” | Photos courtesy of Andale Andale)
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Local Clerks See Rise In Records Requests Related To "Big Lie"

BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Secretary of State says elections offices are still dealing with misinformation from two years ago, as they try to prepare for the upcoming election. According to Secretary Shemia Fagan, a recent poll indicates a third of Oregon voters believe fraudulent votes changed the outcome of the 2020 election, despite evidence to the contrary. And, she says, continued efforts to prove that false narrative are bogging down local elections offices ahead of this November’s election, "Our county elections offices are inundated with requests that are stemming from ‘the big lie.’ And they haven’t had more staff, they don’t have more people to run their operations, but they’re being inundated, as is our office, with public records requests based on the false information of the 2020 election."
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Lady Bird Restaurant to Open in the Old Mill District

(Caviar Eggs | Photo courtesy of Lady Bird) John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District. “Guests...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids

Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
MADRAS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

BREAKING: SWAT bust raids home in Madras

Ongoing investigation: Multi-agency raid has police staging across county, but few details have been released.A raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR

