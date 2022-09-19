Read full article on original website
KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022
Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations today, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.
Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership
Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
New Mexican Restaurant, Andale Andale, to Open in La Pine
(L) The owners of Andale Andale are known for their Mazatlán locations in Bend (shown left in photo), Redmond and Klamath Falls that feature “outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” (R) Andale Andale will offer a mix of authentic traditional recipes, such as those featured at Mazatlán in Bend (shown right in photo), with new ones that also “incorporate the freshest ingredients possible.” | Photos courtesy of Andale Andale)
Local Clerks See Rise In Records Requests Related To "Big Lie"
BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Secretary of State says elections offices are still dealing with misinformation from two years ago, as they try to prepare for the upcoming election. According to Secretary Shemia Fagan, a recent poll indicates a third of Oregon voters believe fraudulent votes changed the outcome of the 2020 election, despite evidence to the contrary. And, she says, continued efforts to prove that false narrative are bogging down local elections offices ahead of this November’s election, "Our county elections offices are inundated with requests that are stemming from ‘the big lie.’ And they haven’t had more staff, they don’t have more people to run their operations, but they’re being inundated, as is our office, with public records requests based on the false information of the 2020 election."
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance
A fire destroyed a Tumalo-area manufactured home late Saturday afternoon, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the renter, who did not have insurance, officials said. The post Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance appeared first on KTVZ.
Lady Bird Restaurant to Open in the Old Mill District
(Caviar Eggs | Photo courtesy of Lady Bird) John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District. “Guests...
Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids
Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
Oregon wildfire survivors find housing after nearly two years of living in hotels
GATES, Ore. — It's been two years since the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020, but the scars still run deep for many of the survivors. Some are still living out of hotels while others just moved out. Stephanie Lynch and her family is one of those families that has...
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
BREAKING: SWAT bust raids home in Madras
Ongoing investigation: Multi-agency raid has police staging across county, but few details have been released.A raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II airs live on KTVZ Monday morning; NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to air on KFXO at 7 a.m.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NBC’s special live coverage of the state funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on KTVZ, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Monday. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on KTVZ will be pre-empted for the coverage, scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. PT. However, it will air at its customary time, from 7-9 a.m. on KFXO, Fox Central Oregon.
3 Clackamas High students in custody after Snapchat video appears to shows them in school bathroom with gun, authorities say
Three Clackamas High School students were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they appeared in a Snapchat video with what looked like a gun inside a school bathroom. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the three or give their genders or ages but described them as juveniles....
