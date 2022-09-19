Two weeks of NFL action are nearly in the books, but we have a couple more games left on the Week 2 slate, which are set to kick off in a rather unique way on Monday night. In the past, the NFL had rolled out a doubleheader for "Monday Night Football" to wrap up Week 1 with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs. However, they did away with that last season, opting for two games in Week 18 of the final Saturday of the regular season that flexed any teams still fighting for a playoff spot or division title.

