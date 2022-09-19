ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-17)?

By Mike Duprez
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s S outh Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-Sept. 17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 26. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Harrison Collins, Blythewood, Football

Collins threw for 415 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for another score in the Bengals’ 42-28 win over Goose Creek. It’s not often you see a high school quarterback throw for over 400 yards.

Syree Livingstone, Mullins, Football

In a prime example of a successful dual-threat quarterback, Livingstone ran for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns as Mullins won for the first time in 2022.

Macie McMillan, Myrtle Beach, Volleyball

A 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter and team captain, McMillan put down 43 kills in three matches - all wins by the Seahawks. She had 17 kills against St. James, 18 against Hartsville and 8 against South Florence.

Marquice McGuire, Dutch Fork, Football

It's nice to have good backups, even on a team that is loaded. McGuire ran for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Silver Foxes’ 49-7 rout of North Augusta. It was Dutch Fork’s 43rd consecutive regular season win.

Naahzeikial Mays, Brookland-Cayce, Football

Speaking of backups, Mays did a great job at quarterback, running for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 33-21 win over Chapin.

Noah Jennings, Westwood, Football

In a big-time game for a receiver, Jennings caught 8 passes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-19 win over Midland Valley.

Jaden Little, Chesterfield, Football

Little ran for 300 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 58-20 rout of Blacksburg. That's what you call dominating.

Bryson Cuffie, Sumter, Football

A junior linebacker, Cuffie led the way with 14 tackles in the Fighting Gamecocks’ 16-0 win over Summerville. It was the Green Wave’s first loss of the season. They had scored over 30 points in each of their previous three games.

Carly O’Brien, Dorman, Volleyball

The 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter/libero made 48 kills in four matches, all wins for her team. Her highest total was 18 kills against Boiling Springs. She got 14 kills against Cardinal Newman in a match between two of the state's best teams.

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney, Football

The Indians’ quarterback was 24 of 34 for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-7 win over previously undefeated Northwestern. That impressive performance came against a previously undefeated team.

