Read full article on original website
Related
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Jeff Bezos was just dethroned as the 2nd richest person in the world by Asia's wealthiest individual
Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person. In February, he became the richest Asian person, and has passed Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault. Adani's conglomerate, Adani Group, includes businesses in energy, transportation, and ports. Jeff Bezos lost his title as world's second-richest person...
Jeff Bezos Is No Longer the Second Richest Man in the World
Jeff Bezos is no longer the second richest person in the world. The billionaire, who has seen his net worth shrink this year as Amazon shares dropped more than 25 percent, was finally passed on Friday by the Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, 60, who has shot up the wealth rankings—moving from 14th to second in just under 10 months. Adani, who founded the multinational conglomerate Adani Enterprises Limited, is now worth an estimated $146.9 billion, while Bezos was worth $145.8 billion on Friday morning, Bloomberg reported. Adani now only trails one man in world wealth: Elon Musk, who is worth an estimated $260 billion. Adani’s wealth has skyrocketed this year as his corporation now controls India’s largest private-sector port and airports, city-gas distributors, coal miners and operates in a number of other industries within the world’s second-most populous country. His ascension to No. 2 is the first time someone from Asia has featured so high in the world wealth index, which has been dominated by U.S. tech entrepreneurs like Bezos and Bill Gates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These CEOs bet billions on seemingly unrealistic sustainability projects–and won. I asked them how
AP Moeller-Maersk CEO Soeren Skou announces record profits for the Danish shipping giant on Aug. 3 in Copenhagen. Sustainability has emerged as the defining issue of our time. What was until relatively recently a niche issue has suddenly become everyone’s most pressing priority. But how can companies turn their...
Millennial couple buy $27million mansion in one of Australia's most elite suburbs with fortune made from selling designer water and RATs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
cheddar.com
Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company
Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
CNBC
Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state
Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third-richest person as of Sunday. Adani, the founder of Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate with investments in coal mining, data centers and renewable energy, began the year at No. 14 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index but his fortune climbed to $152.1 billion.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Eataly is acquired by U.K.-based investment firm Investindustrial
The “Made in Italy”-focused Eataly chain has been acquired by U.K.-based investment firm Investindustrial VII LP, which has plans to grow the hybrid market/restaurants globally, the company said Wednesday. Investindustrial invested 200 million Euros, or about $198 million, and will take a 52% stake, becoming majority shareholder, with...
Five of the 10 wealthiest cities in the world are in the US
A report from Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy firm, shows the total private wealth held by city residents exceeds $3 trillion. The number of wealthy individuals in the Big Apple includes 59 billionaires and 737 centimillionaires, those whose assets total $100 million or higher. The San Francisco Bay...
Goldman Sachs lays off 25 bankers in Asia - Bloomberg
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has laid off at least 25 bankers in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter, as volatility in capital markets stifles dealmaking across sectors.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Read the memo Singapore billionaire Forrest Li sent to employees of Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, as the company's losses widen and it prepares for layoffs
A 1,000-word internal staff memo outlines Shopee's 12-18-month plan to achieve self-sufficiency. The company's executive team will temporarily forgo cash compensation, per the memo. Once the darling of the investment community, Sea does not anticipate being able to raise funds now. Shopee, the Singapore-based ecommerce giant and one-time investment-community darling,...
Gautam Adani beats out Jeff Bezos on the list of world’s wealthiest people
Indian businessman Gautam Adani, 60, has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Bloomberg and Forbes’ lists of the richest people in the world this week. Adani ranks second on Bloomberg’s list under Elon Musk, and third according to Forbes, following Musk and Bernard Arnault respectively. Who is Gautam...
itechpost.com
Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software
Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
Comments / 0