Jeff Bezos is no longer the second richest person in the world. The billionaire, who has seen his net worth shrink this year as Amazon shares dropped more than 25 percent, was finally passed on Friday by the Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, 60, who has shot up the wealth rankings—moving from 14th to second in just under 10 months. Adani, who founded the multinational conglomerate Adani Enterprises Limited, is now worth an estimated $146.9 billion, while Bezos was worth $145.8 billion on Friday morning, Bloomberg reported. Adani now only trails one man in world wealth: Elon Musk, who is worth an estimated $260 billion. Adani’s wealth has skyrocketed this year as his corporation now controls India’s largest private-sector port and airports, city-gas distributors, coal miners and operates in a number of other industries within the world’s second-most populous country. His ascension to No. 2 is the first time someone from Asia has featured so high in the world wealth index, which has been dominated by U.S. tech entrepreneurs like Bezos and Bill Gates.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO