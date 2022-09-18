And-Ones: Rondo, Season Questions, EuroBasket
Veteran guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a settlement with the woman who accused him and his girlfriend of assault and battery in 2020, according to TMZ.
As the report notes, Rondo was allegedly upset at the plaintiff for parking too close to his car. The altercation happened in a parking lot outside of an apartment complex. Rondo’s girlfriend was seen punching and causing injuries, while Rondo appeared to nudge the woman with his elbow.
The 36-year-old is currently a free agent. He played parts of 39 games with the Lakers and Cavaliers last season, averaging 4.8 points and 4.4 assists in 17.9 minutes per game on 39% shooting from the floor.
Here are some other odds and ends from around the basketball world:
- ESPN’s NBA insiders pose five questions they’re eager to see answered this season. Among the questions is what will happen in Brooklyn, as the team welcomed back Kevin Durant last month after failing to find a trade for him. Kyrie Irving is also expected to return full-time after last season’s vaccine mandate, while Ben Simmons will suit up for the first time in over a year.
- The 2022 EuroBasket All-Tournament Team is Dennis Schroder (Germany), Lorenzo Brown (Spain), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Willy Hernangomez (Spain) and Rudy Gobert (France), according to veteran writer Marc Stein (Twitter link). As we relayed, Spain won the EuroBasket by defeating France 88-76 on Sunday.
