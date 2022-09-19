Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma
Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Dawn Green of Wetumpka
Dawn Green was nominated by the women who serve with her at Isaiah 58 Ministry. They say she goes above and beyond to help those in need. Dawn Green is the coordinator of the Isaiah 58 Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka. The ministry provides clothing and hygiene items...
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Prince! Handsome Guy with Lots of Energy
Prince is an 8-month-old male American Bulldog mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He is an owner surrender because his owner can no longer take care of him. Prince should be named Mr. Majestic–he is a super handsome guy! He weighs 80 pounds so there is a lot of him to love!
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1
After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
franchising.com
Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery
Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
WSFA
Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: One of Two Escapees from Alexander City Facility Recaptured
The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured Monday evening by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered without incident. He had escaped Saturday morning. Warren is serving...
alabamanews.net
Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism
People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism. They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years. They say the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
City of Selma Launches New & Improved Website
The new Selma city website gives residents easy access to city services — around the clock. Business hours at Selma City Hall — no longer determine — when people can conduct business with the city of Selma. “They don’t have come into a physical building to get...
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
WSFA
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
WSFA
Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident. Authorities...
WSFA
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
Comments / 0