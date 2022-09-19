ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

alabamanews.net

Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma

Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Dawn Green of Wetumpka

Dawn Green was nominated by the women who serve with her at Isaiah 58 Ministry. They say she goes above and beyond to help those in need. Dawn Green is the coordinator of the Isaiah 58 Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka. The ministry provides clothing and hygiene items...
WETUMPKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week is Prince! Handsome Guy with Lots of Energy

Prince is an 8-month-old male American Bulldog mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He is an owner surrender because his owner can no longer take care of him. Prince should be named Mr. Majestic–he is a super handsome guy! He weighs 80 pounds so there is a lot of him to love!
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1

After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
ECLECTIC, AL
franchising.com

Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery

Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: One of Two Escapees from Alexander City Facility Recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured Monday evening by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered without incident. He had escaped Saturday morning. Warren is serving...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism

People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism. They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years. They say the...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

City of Selma Launches New & Improved Website

The new Selma city website gives residents easy access to city services — around the clock. Business hours at Selma City Hall — no longer determine — when people can conduct business with the city of Selma. “They don’t have come into a physical building to get...
SELMA, AL
livability.com

3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL

There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
WSFA

Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident. Authorities...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
MONTGOMERY, AL

