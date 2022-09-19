ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nbc
saturdaytradition.com

Here's how Nick Singleton's hot start compares to Penn State legends Larry Johnson, Saquon Barkley

Nick Singleton is on his way to having a successful college career. He is blazing through defenses at a very fast rate, and places like 247Sports are starting to take notice. Penn State has had its fair share of top running backs go through the program. Saquon Barkley and Larry Johnson are two names that stand out. Barkley finished as a Heisman Finalist in his final season, while Johnson had 2,087 yards rushing as a senior.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr. discusses impact of Chase Brown, balancing workload entering Week 4

Illinois is coming off an extended break in preparation for a Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga after defeating ACC foe Virginia 24-3 in Week 2. Perhaps the player who most needed that break was star running back Chase Brown, who has already amassed 75 carries in through 3 games, which is the third most in the country. Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. discussed his workload in Monday’s press conference.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
saturdaytradition.com

4 Gophers sit atop PFF's highest graded Power 5 players by position

Year in and year out, Minnesota seems to find itself as a dark-horse contender in the B1G despite the lack of expectations. This year is no different. The Gophers are playing very well, outscoring their 3 opponents 149-17. The analytics say so too. PFF released its college grades following Week 3, and 4 Gophers lead all other Power 5 players at their respective position.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan DC Jesse Minter previews challenges presented by Maryland offense

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is getting his defense prepared for a difficult matchup against Maryland in Week 4. Minter’s defense held Connecticut scoreless in the 59-0 win on Saturday. Maryland will be Michigan’s 1st B1G opponent of the year. Through 3 games, Michigan’s defense has not allowed more than 10 points to an opponent. Hawaii’s 10 points in Week 2 were the most scored by an opponent in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy