Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season
No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
Here's how Nick Singleton's hot start compares to Penn State legends Larry Johnson, Saquon Barkley
Nick Singleton is on his way to having a successful college career. He is blazing through defenses at a very fast rate, and places like 247Sports are starting to take notice. Penn State has had its fair share of top running backs go through the program. Saquon Barkley and Larry Johnson are two names that stand out. Barkley finished as a Heisman Finalist in his final season, while Johnson had 2,087 yards rushing as a senior.
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
Barry Lunney Jr. discusses impact of Chase Brown, balancing workload entering Week 4
Illinois is coming off an extended break in preparation for a Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga after defeating ACC foe Virginia 24-3 in Week 2. Perhaps the player who most needed that break was star running back Chase Brown, who has already amassed 75 carries in through 3 games, which is the third most in the country. Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. discussed his workload in Monday’s press conference.
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
4 Gophers sit atop PFF's highest graded Power 5 players by position
Year in and year out, Minnesota seems to find itself as a dark-horse contender in the B1G despite the lack of expectations. This year is no different. The Gophers are playing very well, outscoring their 3 opponents 149-17. The analytics say so too. PFF released its college grades following Week 3, and 4 Gophers lead all other Power 5 players at their respective position.
Justin Fields delivers controversial statement regarding fans following Bears loss
Justin Fields delivered a statement following Chicago’s loss to Green Bay that will have some fans upset. The 2nd-year quarterback out of Ohio State is already frustrated with losing to the Packers. The Bears have lost all 3 matchups since Fields joined the team last season. Fields said the...
Michigan DC Jesse Minter previews challenges presented by Maryland offense
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is getting his defense prepared for a difficult matchup against Maryland in Week 4. Minter’s defense held Connecticut scoreless in the 59-0 win on Saturday. Maryland will be Michigan’s 1st B1G opponent of the year. Through 3 games, Michigan’s defense has not allowed more than 10 points to an opponent. Hawaii’s 10 points in Week 2 were the most scored by an opponent in 2022.
Justin Fields reveals change in routine following Chicago Bears' loss to Green Bay
After the Chicago Bears 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, Bears quarterback Justin Fields decided to change his routine. Fields and the Bears struggled. Fields completed only 7 for 11 passes for 70 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He said he changed up his routine following...
