ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Ohio State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit names his top performers of Week 3, includes 1 B1G standout

Kirk Herbstreit named his top performers of Week 3 Monday evening, including 1 B1G standout. Among the 6 named, Penn State’s Nick Singleton made the cut. Singleton, a standout freshman for the Nittany Lions, has looked like the 5-star recruit he was anticipated to be. Singleton has totaled 30...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Kearse
Person
Clay Matthews
Person
Micah Parsons
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#Penn State Nittany Lion#The Cincinnati Bengals#Aldon#Cbs Sports
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr. discusses impact of Chase Brown, balancing workload entering Week 4

Illinois is coming off an extended break in preparation for a Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga after defeating ACC foe Virginia 24-3 in Week 2. Perhaps the player who most needed that break was star running back Chase Brown, who has already amassed 75 carries in through 3 games, which is the third most in the country. Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. discussed his workload in Monday’s press conference.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy