Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL・
Kirk Cousins roasted after 'one of the worst performances of his career' on MNF
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ well-documented struggles in primetime games continued in spectacular fashion against the Eagles on Monday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit names his top performers of Week 3, includes 1 B1G standout
Kirk Herbstreit named his top performers of Week 3 Monday evening, including 1 B1G standout. Among the 6 named, Penn State’s Nick Singleton made the cut. Singleton, a standout freshman for the Nittany Lions, has looked like the 5-star recruit he was anticipated to be. Singleton has totaled 30...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: 3 candidates reportedly 'high on Huskers list' entering Week 4
Nebraska coaching search talks are starting to heat up again. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman updated everyone on where the search is at, including some candidates to look out for. According to a report from Feldman, sources tell him that there are three coaches high on Nebraska’s radar. Those...
Texans' Loss To Broncos Was Learning Experience For DB Derek Stingley Jr.
Sunday's head-to-head battle with wide receiver Courtland Sutton was a learning experience for Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
ESPN
Predicting NFL Week 3 upsets, fantasy football starts and sits, plus buzz and notes around the league
NFL Week 3 arrives on the heels of an absolutely wild Week 2, one that gave us sensational comebacks, video game-type numbers and cast a whole lot of fresh doubt on who's good, who's bad and who's in between in the National Football League. Double-digit comebacks by the Miami Dolphins,...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Lunney Jr. discusses impact of Chase Brown, balancing workload entering Week 4
Illinois is coming off an extended break in preparation for a Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga after defeating ACC foe Virginia 24-3 in Week 2. Perhaps the player who most needed that break was star running back Chase Brown, who has already amassed 75 carries in through 3 games, which is the third most in the country. Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. discussed his workload in Monday’s press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Rose shares reaction to Michigan's Week 3 beatdown: 'UConn, can you at least score once?'
Jalen Rose is a proud Michigan product and former star for Wolverine basketball. A member of the Fab 5 and former teammate of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Rose is an outspoken supporter of all things Wolverine. During Monday’s airing of ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose shared how he was...
NFL Monday QB: Trey Lance is OUT for the Season
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts discuss Trey Lance's season-ending injury and what the future holds for the San Francisco 49ers.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields delivers controversial statement regarding fans following Bears loss
Justin Fields delivered a statement following Chicago’s loss to Green Bay that will have some fans upset. The 2nd-year quarterback out of Ohio State is already frustrated with losing to the Packers. The Bears have lost all 3 matchups since Fields joined the team last season. Fields said the...
