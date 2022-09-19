ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves sweep Phillies to stay one game back of Mets

 2 days ago
Spencer Strider allowed one hit and one run while striking out ten in six innings as the Braves beat the Phillies 5-2 Sunday in Atlanta.

The Braves swept the weekend series to remain a game back of the Mets in the NL East.

