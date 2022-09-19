Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting for nightcap
Rojas isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Rojas will take a seat in Game 2 as the lefty Tyler Anderson will start for Los Angeles. Emmanuel Rivera will take over as the D-backs' third baseman and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Marlins’ Jon Berti closing in on stolen base title. Plus updates on Wendle, Garcia
The National League stolen base title in nearly in Jon Berti’s grasp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Evan White: Sidelined at Triple-A
Triple-A Tacoma placed White on its 7-day injured list Sept. 10 with hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. White has been sidelined nearly all season after requiring sports hernia surgery in March and then experiencing hip soreness in early June while on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returned to action in early August and was eventually reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A after his 30-day rehab window expired. White had gone 8-for-27 with three home runs and three walks over his last seven games at Tacoma to potentially put himself in the mix for a late-season call-up to Seattle, but the renewed hip discomfort likely ends those hopes.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday
Santander isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander is getting a rare day off after he went 1-for-10 with two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Kyle Stowers will take over in right field and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Brent Honeywell: Missing bats with Las Vegas
Honeywell, who was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas upon activation from the 60-day injured list Sept. 11, has allowed two earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings while posting a 5:2 K:BB in his first two relief appearances with the Aviators. Honeywell made a pair of 1.2-inning appearances out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
CBS Sports
Royals' Edward Olivares: Reclaims everyday role
Olivares will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Olivares will pick up his fourth straight start in the corner outfield since he returned from the injured list Saturday and appears to have supplanted Drew Waters as a regular in the Kansas City lineup. The 26-year-old has recorded a double in each of his first three starts since returning and has scored two runs.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Another quality start Tuesday
Sampson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three. The 30-year-old right-hander once again kept hitters off-balance despite a lack of dominant stuff, recording only eight swinging strikes over 89 pitches but still limiting the damage on the contact he gave up. Sampson has delivered a quality start in three straight outings, providing the Cubs' rotation with some stability. Since the beginning of August he sports a 2.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB through 45.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
Comments / 0