Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
Two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing in Longmeadow
The Longmeadow police are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing.
Two suspects indicted in connection with murder of Springfield resident Rashad Taylor
Two suspects are being held without the right to bail after being indicted for the murder of Rashad Taylor.
Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
Wallingford police search for suspect who stole puppy
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a puppy was stolen from a Wallingford pet store. The puppy was stolen from the All Pets Club on North Colony Road, said police. The General Manager of the store showed police camera footage of the incident. It...
Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
Man that stabbed Springfield officer in 2017 arrested again after throwing knife at officers
A Springfield man was arrested Monday after he was seen outside the police department armed with a knife and allegedly threw it at an officer.
Person struck, killed by dump truck in Chicopee crash Friday afternoon, report says
A person was struck and killed by a dump truck in a crash on Granby Road in Chicopee on Friday afternoon, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities told the news station that the identity of the individual killed and the name of the company that owns the dump truck will not be released at this time.
Suspects in Rashad Taylor killing indicted for murder, held without bail
Two suspects have been indicted by the Hampden County Grand Jury in connection to the killing of 41-year-old Rashad Taylor who was shot and killed in Springfield in late June, according to the Hampden County DA’s office. Armando Rodriguez, 22, of Springfield, and Angel Aponte-Rivera, 32, of Springfield have...
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
Luis Rivera of Springfield tazed and arrested after allegedly pointing gun at two school bus drivers
A Springfield man was tazed and placed under arrest after reportedly pointing a gun at a pair of Springfield school bus drivers early Friday morning, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Luis Rivera, 27, was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of...
Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury. Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning. They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was...
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Officers arresting more people for possessing so-called ‘ghost’ guns
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the state said they’ve been dealing with more and more criminals armed with so-called “ghost” guns. They described the guns as homemade weapons that aren’t regulated for safety and are virtually untraceable. In West Haven, police said the...
