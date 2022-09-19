Read full article on original website
Related
monitorsaintpaul.com
Common carp muddy the water at Como Lake
Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) is scheduled deployed four large box nets on Aug. 10 to catch and remove common carp over a period of 4-5 weeks in Como Lake. Common carp are an invasive fish that contribute to poor water quality by stirring up the bottom of the lake while searching for food. During feeding, they uproot plants, muddy the waters for native fish, and allow excess nutrients stored in the lake bottom to be released and later consumed by algae. Common carp are one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species due to their wide distribution and severe impacts in shallow lakes and wetlands.
monitorsaintpaul.com
District 11: a place where your voice matters
Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
boreal.org
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
monitorsaintpaul.com
‘More normal year’ coming?
After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monitorsaintpaul.com
MEAN TO SKIM BUT READ WHOLE PAPER
Regardless of if the Ren Fest ticket opportunity still exists, I wanted to pass along some thanks. Many thanks for all your work to get local stories and events out to our communities! I moved to the Como neighborhood in 2021 as a new homeowner during the pandemic, and I’ve felt so much more connected by having this awesome resource.
monitorsaintpaul.com
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul
As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
monitorsaintpaul.com
Local book celebrates voices of Black women
Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
30 vehicles burn in St. Paul
Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time
For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul residents missing out on bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
Have you placed your yearly hefty throw order? In St. Paul, owners of residential properties with one to four units are required to sign up for the city’s organized garbage collection, which includes free annual pickup of two or three major waste items. Sofas, beds, and freezers may be...
fox9.com
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
Comments / 0