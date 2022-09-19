ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

Related
monitorsaintpaul.com

Common carp muddy the water at Como Lake

Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) is scheduled deployed four large box nets on Aug. 10 to catch and remove common carp over a period of 4-5 weeks in Como Lake. Common carp are an invasive fish that contribute to poor water quality by stirring up the bottom of the lake while searching for food. During feeding, they uproot plants, muddy the waters for native fish, and allow excess nutrients stored in the lake bottom to be released and later consumed by algae. Common carp are one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species due to their wide distribution and severe impacts in shallow lakes and wetlands.
SAINT PAUL, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

District 11: a place where your voice matters

Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
SAINT PAUL, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

‘More normal year’ coming?

After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

MEAN TO SKIM BUT READ WHOLE PAPER

Regardless of if the Ren Fest ticket opportunity still exists, I wanted to pass along some thanks. Many thanks for all your work to get local stories and events out to our communities! I moved to the Como neighborhood in 2021 as a new homeowner during the pandemic, and I’ve felt so much more connected by having this awesome resource.
SAINT PAUL, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul

As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
SAINT PAUL, MN
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Compost#Birds#The Climate Carnival#The Lily Pad
Northland FAN 106.5

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

Local book celebrates voices of Black women

Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KNOX News Radio

30 vehicles burn in St. Paul

Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy