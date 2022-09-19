MINNEAPOLIS -- More Minnesotans are seeking help since the state transitioned to 988 as the suicide prevention lifeline, the state health department said Monday. Calls have increased 44% to the state's four call centers where trained counselors are on the other line since the launch of the three-digit code in July. State officials attribute the uptick to 988 being easier to remember than the previous 1-800 number. "The good news is word is getting out and people are hearing about the number and are feeling comfortable reaching out to us at that...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO