Board of Ed Vows To Take Action on Rewritten Goal Around ‘Inclusive’ and ‘Equitable’ School Environment

Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
greenwichfreepress.com
67 Republicans Demand School Administrators Be Put on Leave; Rally Planned Before BOE Meeting
An undercover, edited Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking to a woman about his bias against hiring Catholics or people over 30, hit the internet on Aug 31. Reaction was swift. Immediately, an investigation by Greenwich Schools was announced by Superintendent Dr. Joni...
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves Contract Extension To Complete Repair of Stone Wall at Waveny
Town officials on Tuesday approved a $20,000 contract extension with the master stonemason who has been repairing the fieldstone wall along Lapham Road at Waveny. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Greg Faillacci, who started his work at the southern end of the wall and worked his way north.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctexaminer.com
Milford Officials Debate Vote to Opt Out of Statewide ADU Law
MILFORD – The Board of Aldermen last week voted to opt out of the state’s new accessory apartments law despite calls by a number of aldermen and Milford residents to first update the city’s existing regulations. The town had until Jan. 1, 2023 to opt out –...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
newcanaanite.com
‘This Is a Big Project’: Water Main Installation Work To Start This Year
The town’s highest elected official said Tuesday night that the water company’s plans to run a 36-inch main through New Canaan will start this year. The pipe is “designed to take water from the Bridgeport system all the way to Stamford and Greenwich, and we, New Canaan, get no benefit,” according to First Selectman Kevin Moyinhan.
newcanaanite.com
Plans for 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Hill Street Filed with Town
As anticipated, the town last week received an application to build a 93-unit housing complex on a combined 2.76-acre vacant wooded parcel on Hill Street. There’s “adequate water and sewer capacity to serve the proposed multi-family residential community” at 17 and 23 Hill St., according to the Sept. 15 application, filed on behalf of the property’s owners by attorney Christopher J. Smith of Glastonbury-based Alter & Pearson, LLC. The parcels are owned by a limited liability company that has given the same New Canaan address as Karp Associates, a firm owned by developer Arnold Karp.
newcanaanite.com
Kiwanis Beach Pass Sales Up 14% in 2022
One of New Canaan’s most unique if somewhat unknown recreational facilities saw a steep rise in activity this summer, officials say. The town sold 505 beach passes to Kiwanis Park for the 2022 season, “more than in recent years,” Parks & Recreation Commission Hank Green said. The...
GOP Endorses Barber For Probate Judge
New Haven voters will have a choice on Nov. 8 about who will become the next probate judge. The Republican Party announced Tuesday that it has endorsed attorney Jerald Barber to run for the position against the endorsed Democratic candidate, Americo Carchia. Barber had previously won the nomination of the Independent Party, so his name will appear on two ballot lines.
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Stefanowski pitches deeper tax cuts, but Lamont calls plan irresponsible
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski proposed a series of “targeted” tax cuts on Tuesday. He says the plan will help families struggling with inflation, but critics still say it could leave Connecticut unable to weather a recession.
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Brunswick School is Prospective Purchaser of Carmel Property on Lake Ave
The town of Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission’s Sept 20 meeting agenda features a pre- application from Brunswick School to operate their Early Childhood Center at 270 Lake Ave. Brunswick is now the prospective purchaser of the 16+ acre property. Specifically they seek to discuss the renovation of 3...
New Haven Independent
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
trumbulltimes.com
Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station
FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
Comments / 0