East Fishkill, NY

101.5 WPDH

Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals

You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes K9 Therapy Dog

There's a new Deputy with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. His name is Cody and he walks on all 4's. Deputy Cody is a Therapy K9 and has trained with Paws & Stripes College in Eastern Florida. The program, which was introduced back in 2015, works with rescue dogs " to help people with special needs in the community."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?

I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
ROSENDALE, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY

Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Banned Books Week at Pleasant Valley Free Library

Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Banned Books Week this week. We've all heard a lot about banned books as of late. many books are censored by religious authorities or the government. There was even a Banned Book Fair held in Kingston over the summer. Banned Books Week is currently...
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Chuck E Cheese, “Where a Kid Can be A Kid” Opens in Yonkers

Chuck E. Cheese, the nation’s No. 1 family entertainment Fun Center, opened its new Yonkers location on Sept. 15, at 1703-A Central Park Ave. Coming to Westchester County for the first time, children and families will get to experience a brand-new Chuck E. Cheese that offers the latest technology including new games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor and a 200-inch LED video wall.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
LIBERTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

