Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Cole Beasley fumbles, loses his helmet on 1st punt return with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Cole Beasley on Wednesday, and the veteran pass-catcher wasted little time making some memorable moments. Beasley’s first punt return rep was a wild one, as he fumbled the kick, scooped it back up, but then lost his...
What They Are Saying: Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game
There was some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime in a wild NFL game Sunday. In overtime of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow caught a ball and fumbled for the (...)
NFL・
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 2?
Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season?
Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended for Week 3 game against Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in Sunday’s brawl against the New Orleans Saints, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Next week, the Green Bay Packers will play the Buccaneers, who could be without their top wide receiver. An altercation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Week 3
-115 Los Angeles Chargers -7.5 -320 The Chargers were outlasted by the Chiefs last Thursday night, 27-24. Los Angeles played well on both sides of the ball, but the game was lost due to too many errors, missed opportunities, and uncharacteristic game management. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a...
Comments / 0