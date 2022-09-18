ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BC Heights

Crazy Dough's Pizza, BC Softball Partner in Landmark NIL Deal

There was no guarantee that Crazy Dough’s Pizza would financially survive the COVID-19 pandemic, according to store owner Ernie Rozzi. But when three Boston College freshmen on the softball team became restaurant regulars and told their friends about Crazy Dough’s, Rozzi’s business returned to thriving as a gathering spot for students and a mainstay for off-campus food options.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Falls to Syracuse in Five-Set Heartbreaker

Boston College volleyball and Syracuse opened the first week of ACC play on Wednesday, and it couldn’t have been a closer matchup to open conference competition. In a nailbiter, the Eagles (11–3, 0–1) dropped a back-and-forth fifth set to fall to the Orange (5–6, 1–0) in five sets by scores of 13–25, 25–13, 25–18, 15–25, and 19–17.
SYRACUSE, NY
BC Heights

Hafley Breaks Down BC's Offensive Changes After Win Over Maine

Boston College football displayed a new version of itself on Saturday in front of 34,325 fans at Alumni Stadium. Phil Jurkovec threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season, George Takacs continued his strong start with seven catches for 66 yards, Pat Garwo III returned to last year’s form with a two-touchdown game, and the Eagles’ 2022 offensive line had its best game to date.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Student Assembly Discusses Financial Aid Office, Closed Captions for Football Games

The Student Assembly (SA) welcomed its new freshman representatives and discussed procuring closed captions for football games, making the financial aid office less intimidating, and upcoming plans for the GLBTQ+ Leadership Council (GLC) in its meeting on Tuesday. Jonah Kotzen, UGBC Intersectionality Committee chairperson and MCAS ’24, said that he...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Pops On The Heights Soloist Max Korman Pushes the Limits

Maxwell Korman wakes up to a daily mountain of physics problem sets and computer science lectures. Somewhere in that pile sits pieces of sheet music—Korman’s preparation for Boston College’s 30th Annual Pops on the Heights gala. Korman, MCAS ’23, was chosen out of the dozens of vocalists...
BOSTON, MA

