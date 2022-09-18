Boston College football displayed a new version of itself on Saturday in front of 34,325 fans at Alumni Stadium. Phil Jurkovec threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season, George Takacs continued his strong start with seven catches for 66 yards, Pat Garwo III returned to last year’s form with a two-touchdown game, and the Eagles’ 2022 offensive line had its best game to date.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO