Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
After 18 years of Ben Roethlisberger under center, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a new starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. In March, the Steelers signed free-agent signal-caller Mitch Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2 million deal, presumably, to be the new Steelers quarterback. Then, in April, the franchise drafted Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky won the starting job in camp, but now, after leading the Steelers to a decent — yet uninspiring — 1-1 record this year, fans are calling for Mike Tomlin to make the switch to the rookie QB. Here are three reasons Steelers fans’ calls for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky are premature.
