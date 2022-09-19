Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday
Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Issues on Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two glaring concerns on offense.
Is it time for a change at QB in Pittsburgh?
On Sunday, the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium got their first in-person look at new Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite a win in Week One, Trubisky didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals but at least it was on the road. However, this past week, at home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
3 Winners and 3 Losers From Steelers Fall to Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense takes the bulk of the blame for this week's loss.
Report: Former Steelers CB Joe Haden Retires With Browns
Five-year Pittsburgh Steelers corner Joe Haden is signing a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense
Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
3 reasons Steelers fans’ calls for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky are premature
After 18 years of Ben Roethlisberger under center, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a new starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. In March, the Steelers signed free-agent signal-caller Mitch Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2 million deal, presumably, to be the new Steelers quarterback. Then, in April, the franchise drafted Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky won the starting job in camp, but now, after leading the Steelers to a decent — yet uninspiring — 1-1 record this year, fans are calling for Mike Tomlin to make the switch to the rookie QB. Here are three reasons Steelers fans’ calls for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky are premature.
Comments / 0