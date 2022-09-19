BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning people who rely on the MARC trains that they may experience difficulties getting to work on Monday if they depend on the Camden Line.The transportation authority announced in a social media post on Sunday night that it would be suspending the service of several trains to accommodate CSX Transportation, which owns and dispatches trains along the Camden Line.CSX Transportation is "experiencing severe freight train congestion, particularly between Dorsey and Camden Yards," the transportation authority said on its website.Commuters should consider finding alternative means of getting to their end destination ahead of...

