MDOT suspends several MARC trains, urges passengers to make alternative plans
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning people who rely on the MARC trains that they may experience difficulties getting to work on Monday if they depend on the Camden Line.The transportation authority announced in a social media post on Sunday night that it would be suspending the service of several trains to accommodate CSX Transportation, which owns and dispatches trains along the Camden Line.CSX Transportation is "experiencing severe freight train congestion, particularly between Dorsey and Camden Yards," the transportation authority said on its website.Commuters should consider finding alternative means of getting to their end destination ahead of...
Amtrak cancels some trips as national railway strike looms
Amtrak said it's canceling three long-distance trips starting on Tuesday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The schedule changes come amid a potential railroad work stoppage due to a labor dispute between railroad companies and unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the stoppage could begin late Friday.In a statement to CBS News, Amtrak said on Monday that while it's not involved in the ongoing negotiations between the two sides, an interruption would impact its passenger service because almost all...
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike
Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing. While Amtrak is not involved...
Queue chaos at Gatwick after power cut in South Terminal closed airport's train station and left passengers facing long wait to board carriages
Hundreds of frustrated passengers were stuck in queues 'as long as the one for the Queen' today after a power cut at the airport's train station. Footage emerged this afternoon of long, snaking lines of travellers in Departures following the outage, which lasted for around an hour. The station was...
