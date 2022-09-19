Read full article on original website
Big money scores big with St. Paul council’s plan to gut rent stabilization
The St. Paul City Council plans to approve a package of amendments this week that will at least 20,000 of the city’s rental units from the rent control protections approved by voters last year, according to an analysis by the Housing Justice Center. For what purpose? So that landlords’ profits continue to remain higher than […] The post Big money scores big with St. Paul council’s plan to gut rent stabilization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul residents missing out on bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
Have you placed your yearly hefty throw order? In St. Paul, owners of residential properties with one to four units are required to sign up for the city’s organized garbage collection, which includes free annual pickup of two or three major waste items. Sofas, beds, and freezers may be...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What will happen with rent control?
Changes to St. Paul’s sweeping rent control regulations could be adopted by the St. Paul City Council in mid-September. But with so many amendments and a looming legal challenge, it’s difficult to say what rent control will eventually look like. A vote could occur as early as Sept....
monitorsaintpaul.com
New program at Hamline aims to help working paraprofessionals earn their teaching licenses
Hamline University’s innovative Para Pathway program, which launched this fall, aims to support paraprofessionals across the state in earning bachelor’s degrees and teaching licenses in order to address the growing teacher shortage. “The purpose of this program is to remove barriers for folks who we know are going...
monitorsaintpaul.com
U of St. Thomas professor earns Phi Alpha Delta’s prestigious award for diversity and equity work
Dr. Artika Tyner has been chosen as the recipient of one of Phi Alpha Delta’s (P.A.D.) most prestigious awards, the John J. McAulay Legal Educator Award (#padcon2022). Phi Alpha Delta is the world’s preeminent law fraternity, with a legacy that began on Nov. 8, 1902 to support the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion under the law.
monitorsaintpaul.com
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul
As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
monitorsaintpaul.com
Local book celebrates voices of Black women
Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
monitorsaintpaul.com
SPPS students show gains in all subjects on MCA test
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has released districtwide results for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) and ACCESS for English Language Learners (ELLs) for the 2021-22 school year. After two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) students showed gains across all subjects...
monitorsaintpaul.com
‘More normal year’ coming?
After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
monitorsaintpaul.com
New park opens at Highland Bridge development
On Aug. 9, 2022, the City of Saint Paul celebrated the opening of Uncií Makhá Park (2230 Montreal Ave.), a brand-new 6.4 acre park at the Highland Bridge development. The new park features an off-leash dog park, nature-based playground, two beach volleyball courts, fitness lot, hammock grove, two picnic shelters, and a newly restored section of Hidden Falls Creek.
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time
For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
bulletin-news.com
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in Maplewood, St. Paul
A 45-year-old woman was given a 10-year jail term on Monday for firing at two random cars from her SUV on different days last year in Maplewood and St. Paul, hurting the drivers, who were hit in the head, and the drivers’ 4-year-old son, who was injured by broken glass.
bulletin-news.com
Fire that damaged 28 vehicles at St. Paul lot appears to have started accidentally
An estimated $275,000 worth of damage was inflicted by a fire that tore through automobiles at a salvage auction lot in St. Paul, a fire department spokesman said on Tuesday. According to deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso, “at this moment we’re leaning toward this being an unintentional fire.” It was a major fire, and we are conducting an investigation to find out what started it.
12 charged with racketeering over downtown Minneapolis cellphone theft crime ring
Racketeering charges were filed Tuesday against a group of Twin Cities residents accused of running a “highly organized” crime ring that involved stealing cellphones from people in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges 12 suspects worked together for nearly a year to systematically steal cell phones,...
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
