Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Fan Arrest News

A Cleveland Browns fan has been arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam. The incident occurred following the Browns' horrific 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, in which the team blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:55. The loss must have been too tough to take for one man, who took out his frustrations on Haslam.
Yardbarker

Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?

As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
