PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns odds and lines
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the Cleveland Browns (1-1) meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO). Below, we look at Steelers vs. Browns odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Browns Identify Fan Who Hit Team Owner Jimmy Haslam With Bottle
The incident took place late in the game during Sunday’s home loss to the Jets.
Browns safety Grant Delpit mum on defense's collapse against Jets
After helping to orchestrate the Cleveland Browns’ first loss of the season, third-year safety Grant Delpit felt no obligation to explain his role in the defensive collapse against the Jets in Week 2. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Monday after the brutal defeat and gave a...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers vs Browns: Expert picks for this week's game favor Cleveland
Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both put on losing performances but in very different ways. The Browns lost a shootout with the New York Jets while the Steelers lost in a slugfest at home against the New England Patriots. This week the Steelers travel to the Browns...
Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb rushing in for a...
NFL World Reacts To The Browns Fan Arrest News
A Cleveland Browns fan has been arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam. The incident occurred following the Browns' horrific 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, in which the team blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:55. The loss must have been too tough to take for one man, who took out his frustrations on Haslam.
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?
As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
4 studs and duds from Cleveland Browns Week 2 loss to Jets
After falling flat on their face in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns are in search of a fresh start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Their brutal loss to the New York Jets on Sunday will still be a fresh wound, but the team has made it clear in press conferences this week that they are focused on their coming matchups and are not dwelling on the past.
Steelers vs Browns: 3 big concerns for Pittsburgh this week
This week the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in their second division game of the season. Here are the big worries for the Steelers this week. Containing Myles Garrett. The Browns won’t have Jadeveon Clowny on Thursday but the Steelers offensive line is...
