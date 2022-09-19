Read full article on original website
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
Ted Karras drops truth bomb on need to protect Joe Burrow
Through two games, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season, the most in the NFL. Burrow was sacked 51 times in 2021, most by any quarterback in the NFL. Ted Karras and the rest of the Bengals offensive line has done an abysmal job protecting their star quarterback.
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
