Zendaya blossoms in gorgeous white dress with custom lily accent as she puts on bathroom photo shoot

 4 days ago

Zendaya blossomed in a gorgeous white gown with a custom floral accent in photos she shared on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Emmy winner was styled in a stunning white frock with a sexy thigh-high slit and a lily shield as she posed against the wall of a white tiled bathroom in the snap, which was shared on social media.

The Emmy winner's makeup was simple with a lustrous but neutral pink lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQozK_0i0rKI2100
Blossom: Zendaya, 26, blossomed in a gorgeous white gown with a custom lily accent Sunday as she posed against the wall of a white tiled bathroom in the snap shared on social media

Her dark hair appeared wet, and was combed away from her face in loose waves.

A behind-the-scenes video posted on the Law Roach Instagram page described the look and its model as 'Plucked from a beautiful garden..... a Lily named @zendaya wearing custom @loewe.'

The Dune star also tagged Law Roach and the company's creative director Jonathan Anderson in her simple post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZErHX_0i0rKI2100
BTS: A behind-the-scenes video posted on the Law Roach Instagram page described the look and its model as 'Plucked from a beautiful garden..... a Lily named @zendaya wearing custom @loewe'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryB1V_0i0rKI2100
OMG: Law Roach creative director Jonathan Anderson responded with 'Omg omg omg omg so so beautiful.' Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness wrote, 'Z o m g, Is this the most stunning image mine eyes hath ever seen queen???'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOxse_0i0rKI2100

The fashion executive returned the favor posting, 'Omg omg omg omg so so beautiful.'

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness responded with an enthusiastic, 'Z o m g, Is this the most stunning image mine eyes hath ever seen queen???'

The Euphoria star appeared to be still glowing from her second Prime Time Emmy win on September 12 for her role as Rue Bennett, making her the youngest two-time winner in history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omEhh_0i0rKI2100
Still glowing: The Euphoria star appeared to be still glowing from her second Prime Time Emmy win on September 12 for her role as Rue Bennett

Her flawless complexion and skills as an actor and singer have made Zendaya a popular cover model and brand ambassador.

She is featured in the short film, Bulgari: Unexpected Wonders, with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

The multi-talented artist will display her skills as a tennis player in the upcoming comedy Challengers, opposite The Crown star Josh O'Connor and West Side Story actor Mike Faist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LP68_0i0rKI2100
Tennis anyone?: The multi-talented artist will display her skills as a tennis player in the upcoming comedy Challengers, opposite The Crown star Josh O'Connor and West Side Story actor Mike Faist

