Woman shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Police investigate a shooting on Ladue Road
Ladue police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition, Sunday.
KMOV
Jury hears frantic 911 call, police body camera video in first day of Richard Emery trial
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly four years after four family members were killed in their St. Charles home, the man accused of the slayings is on trial. Richard Emery, 50, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Kate Kasten, 39, her two children Zoe Kasten, 8, and Jonathan Kasten, 10, and Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61.
KMOV
1 killed after early morning I-64 crash on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 64 on the Poplar Street Bridge. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near southbound Interstate 55 just past 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed following a one-car crash. The person was later identified as 23-year-old MaKenze Coulter. Coulter was found dead at the scene.
Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
'He just looked like a typical grandpa': Detective describes hearing confessions of alleged Cherokee Street stroll killer
Detective Sgt. Jodi Webber met with alleged serial killer Gary Muehlberg three times. Barb Studt and Geneva Valle-Palomino spent a few quiet moments Monday morning, Sept. 19 looking for their sister’s final resting place. They haven’t come very often to the St. Peter’s cemetery where 21-year-old Sandy Little was...
KSDK
Missing champion dog 'Tito' found after weeks of searching
Tito went missing on Aug. 26 in St. Louis County. The rare champion otterhound's owner announced Tuesday that he had been found.
KMOV
Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
Armed robber takes money, items from St. Joseph convenience store
An armed robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items from the FastGas convenience store at 3804 Mitchell Avenue Monday night. St. Joseph police report the man entered the convenience store around 10:30 Monday night, demanded money, and left on foot. The suspect remains at large. No one...
'What he did was beyond words' | Defense claims St. Charles man didn't plan to kill his girlfriend, her kids and mother
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday morning, prosecutors described to a jury the horrific scene of a quadruple murder in 2018. Richard Darren Emery is charged with killing his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in 2018. He faces four counts of first-degree murder along with charges on 11 other crimes.
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
Man stabbed several times outside home in Cheltenham Township during attempted car theft, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A carjacking turned into a stabbing after a man confronted the would-be robbers. Neighbors who heard the incident reacted to it on Saturday night.That stabbing victim remains in critical condition after police say he tried stopping a group of masked men from breaking into his SUV in Cheltenham Township. He was stabbed several times.The victim underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed right in front of his home.Police say two men tried breaking into his Suburban, and then two more joined in when the victim confronted them."This was very disturbing to have something like this happen...
kfmo.com
NEWS UPDATE: Investigation continues...
NEWS UPDATE: KFMO B104 News has learned the case in the following news story is dismissed. According to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, Farmington Police weren't finished with the investigation at filing. The investigation continues and there could be additional charges coming. (Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45...
Two men shot in North St. Louis County
North County investigators say someone shot two men in their 20s.
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
Prosecutors, defense agree Richard Emery killed St. Charles family in Dec. 2018
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a St. Charles man killed his girlfriend, her children, and her mother just days after Christmas in 2018. But what is up for debate is the defendant's state of mind at the time of the murders.
KNOX News Radio
30 vehicles burn in St. Paul
Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
KMOV
2 more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons sue city over unpaid wages; city facing four lawsuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons are now suing the city for unpaid wages. Tuesday, former Alderman James Carroll and former Alderwoman Barbara West filed lawsuits in small claims court in St. Louis County for unpaid wages relating to duties as alderperson for the city.
