Ladue, MO

KMOV

1 killed after early morning I-64 crash on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 64 on the Poplar Street Bridge. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near southbound Interstate 55 just past 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed following a one-car crash. The person was later identified as 23-year-old MaKenze Coulter. Coulter was found dead at the scene.
5 On Your Side

Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man stabbed several times outside home in Cheltenham Township during attempted car theft, police say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A carjacking turned into a stabbing after a man confronted the would-be robbers. Neighbors who heard the incident reacted to it on Saturday night.That stabbing victim remains in critical condition after police say he tried stopping a group of masked men from breaking into his SUV in Cheltenham Township. He was stabbed several times.The victim underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed right in front of his home.Police say two men tried breaking into his Suburban, and then two more joined in when the victim confronted them."This was very disturbing to have something like this happen...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
kfmo.com

NEWS UPDATE: Investigation continues...

NEWS UPDATE: KFMO B104 News has learned the case in the following news story is dismissed. According to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, Farmington Police weren't finished with the investigation at filing. The investigation continues and there could be additional charges coming. (Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KNOX News Radio

30 vehicles burn in St. Paul

Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
SAINT PAUL, MN

