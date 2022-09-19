Read full article on original website
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
Need to relax? Consider cuddling with a cow in Ellicott City
If you’re feeling anxious or stressed out, consider cozying up to some cows. The growing mental health trend of cow cuddling has arrived in the D.C. region, at the 160-acre Mary’s Land Farm in Ellicott City, Maryland. Cori Wilson, one of the farm’s employees, founded the program in...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
Piney Point Lighthouse, Piney Point, Maryland
The Chesapeake Bay region has many coves and rivers that feed into its waters. Among those is the Potomac River, which divides the states of Maryland and Virginia. Along both sides of the river are many rivers and creeks that flow into it, and many of the early settlers arrived by boats to settle among these waterways. As time went on, lighthouses were built to help boats and ships navigate the waters to avoid running aground. One of these lighthouses was built in 1936 on Piney Point on the Maryland side of the Potomac River.
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
Susquehanna River Running Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Susquehanna River Running Festival is back, celebrating 5-years. The 5K/10K race will benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, awarding student athletes around Harford County. Race Event Organizer Dominic Corson shares more.
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Settling a heated debate: Are Maryland or Virginia drivers worse?
Some Maryland and Virginia drivers like to take jabs at each other for being bad drivers, but a new Forbes Advisor survey says things are actually much worse in one of the two states. When it comes to the states with the most confrontational drivers, Maryland ranks No. 7 in...
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
Bromo Arts Walk
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Support local artists and explore the Bromo Arts District through a self-guided tour. The Bromo Arts Walk is back just in time for Fall. Executive Director of the Bromo Arts Walk Emily Breiter, and Nicole Ringel from Sense of Press share what to expect.
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
US public schools get a D+ for poor conditions, and experts say problems are getting worse. Here's what kids are facing
(CNN) -- When it gets too hot in Denver and Baltimore classrooms, students are sent home because their schools don't have air conditioning. In Massachusetts, checking for rusty water leaking from a ceiling has become a "morning ritual." In California, a school's cockroach infestation has gotten so bad that some...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
15 Top Treehouses in Maryland (Unique & Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is a wonderful place to visit all year round with its beautiful and distinct seasons. From its beaches to rolling mountains there are endless places to explore along its East Coast. Booking your stay in one of Maryland’s treehouses is a unique way to see the state’s great outdoors.
Maryland Task Force 1's flight to Puerto Rico delayed due to bad weather, pilot staffing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — First responders are trained to help those in need. So, imagine the frustration felt by Maryland Task Force 1, which is stranded at BWI Airport. The 35-person team's federally-chartered flight to Puerto Rico has been canceled for two days straight. "We're hopeful that we'll...
Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience
Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
