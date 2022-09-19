Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's Car
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
fox5ny.com
Is Rap America's deadliest profession?
NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
theeastsiderla.com
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Thrillist
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home
Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
nypressnews.com
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Sam Champion’s 1st round performance on DWTS
LOS ANGELES — All eyes were on the ballroom Monday night for the 2-hour commercial-free premiere of “Dancing With The Stars” on Disney+. GMA and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion showed off his dancing skills to Elton John and Britney Spears’ hit song “Hold Me Closer.”
Roddy Ricch Says Los Angeles Has to Do Better Following the Murder of PnB Rock
Roddy Ricch is making a plea to the city of Los Angeles to stop the violence in the wake of the murder of PnB Rock last week. On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 20), a week after PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles, Roddy Ricch issued a statement saying L.A. needs to shape up.
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
