Fall 5Ks and Fun Runs in the Stateline
Fall is a great time to run a 5K (3.1 miles) or participate in a fun run. These races are often held by non-profit organizations and are a major source of fundraising each year! Here’s a list of upcoming races in the Stateline area this Fall and what they support.
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
Five Corn Mazes in the Stateline to Visit This Fall
Do you and your kids enjoy a challenge? Corn mazes are a great way for families to have fun and spend an hour trying to figure out a puzzle!. There are several corn mazes a short drive away in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. All of these mazes are located within orchards or pumpkin patches with lots of other activities so you can make a whole day out of your visit.
Places to See the Leaves Changing Color in the Stateline
The changing leaves are beautiful in the Stateline in the fall! There are many local parks and forest preserves where you can see the red, orange, and yellow leaves in all their splendor. In 2022, the Stateline area will be at peak fall colors between October 10 – 24 according...
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
CD Source building had storied history in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although 5723 N. Second St. in Loves Park is most recently known as the home of popular record store CD Source, area residents on Tuesday were also recalling memories they have from when it was the Park Theatre. “The Park Theatre was a theater you would go to watch movies back in […]
Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline
In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good
It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
oglecountylife.com
Final prep being done for Autumn on Parade
OREGON – This is a very busy time for Debbie Dickson. As president of Autumn on Parade, the popular Oregon festival, Dickson is in the final stretch of preparations for the 51st year of the event, set for Oct. 1 and 2. “I’m feeling good,” Dickson said in a...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
56 Things to Do in the Stateline This Fall
It’s Fall in the Stateline! The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing colors, and we’re excited about enjoying all of the local fun. We’ve put together a list of local places, attractions, and events for you to have some Fall fun this year. Get outside and enjoy the season!
Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source, in the former Park Theatre, on North 2nd Street. The street was closed to traffic Tuesday morning as multiple agencies work to extinguish fires at the store, at 5723 N 2nd Street. Loves Park Fire said between three and four fires were ongoing […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
WIFR
Greenwich Village Art Fair returns for the 74th time
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum has kept a creative tradition going for 74 years now. The Greenwich Village Art Fair allows artists to show off their talents to community members. Established in 1948, this is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. All artwork...
Annual film festival returns to Downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual film festival returned to Downtown Rockford this weekend. It is the 15th anniversary of the “Mosaic World Film Festival.” Over 75 films from about 450 selections from all over the country were shown. The filmmakers reception was held again for the first time since the pandemic started. Some filmmakers […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Auto Accident In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Raising money for ‘furever’ friends at ‘Barktoberfest’
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people may have heard about “Oktoberfest,” but what about “Barktoberfest?” The fundraiser for local dog rescues took place in Poplar Grove Sunday. There were many local vendors and crafters, raffles and lots of food. Everything from beer, brats, sauerkraut and pretzels. Organizers said that it is important for local […]
ABOUT
Stateline Kids is the only community guide for kids events, activities and information in Winnebago, Boone and Rock counties. The site launched in July 2018 to help families make the most out of the resources and attractions in the Stateline area. We seek to answer the question: "What adventure can we have today?"http://www.statelinekids.com
