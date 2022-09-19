Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO