New Orleans, LA

thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD

After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Painful Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered yet another key injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot. Hicks, who signed from the Chicago Bears during the offseason, left Sunday's win over the New Orleans...
TAMPA, FL

