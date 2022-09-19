Read full article on original website
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
thecomeback.com
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Tom Brady Acts Like 'Petulant Child' In Tablet-Breaking Tantrum
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback later apologized for throwing the computer tablet in a video.
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Painful Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered yet another key injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot. Hicks, who signed from the Chicago Bears during the offseason, left Sunday's win over the New Orleans...
Saints head coach Dennis Allen disappointed in errors, turnovers during 1-1 start
One week after pulling off the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, the New Orleans Saints suffered through a fourth-quarter collapse. See more on WWL and Audacy.
