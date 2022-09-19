ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.

ADDISON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO