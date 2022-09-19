Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot while sitting in South Side park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:48 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was sitting in a park in the 600 block of East 37th Street when three unknown offenders on foot fired shots in the direction of the victim, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
fox32chicago.com
Man in backyard on Chicago's South Side wounded in drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood. Around 6:15 p.m., police say the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of South Cregier Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove down an alley and someone inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's Southeast Side shot by unknown offender: police
CHICAGO - A man walking down the street was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 3:37 p.m., police say the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was struck in the neck and...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout
CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged in Logan Square carjacking
CHICAGO - A pair of teens are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood. The juveniles, 16 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 44-year-old man on Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
River North shooting: Man shot in leg while hanging out in park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while hanging out in a park in River North Monday night. At about 8 p.m., the 39-year-old man was at a park in the 300 block of West Elm when he heard gunshots, police said. He was struck in the lower leg, and transported...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during argument in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police trade gunfire with suspect in Pilsen
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday showing a July 22nd shootout between Chicago police and a suspect in the Pilsen neighborhood. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
fox32chicago.com
Zion police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
ZION, Ill. - The Zion Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows an officer fatally shoot an armed man earlier this month in the northern suburb. The footage shows officers approach George W. Franklin III behind a residence in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue on the evening of Sept. 8 after receiving a call from the man's mother that he was attempting to force his way inside her home.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crash that killed woman, critically injured another
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed one woman and left another critically injured on the South Side last weekend. Juan Venegas, 18, was arrested Monday in at his resident in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said...
fox32chicago.com
Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police
KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
