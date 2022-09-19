ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while sitting in South Side park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:48 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was sitting in a park in the 600 block of East 37th Street when three unknown offenders on foot fired shots in the direction of the victim, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors

ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout

CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged in Logan Square carjacking

CHICAGO - A pair of teens are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood. The juveniles, 16 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 44-year-old man on Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during argument in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Zion police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

ZION, Ill. - The Zion Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows an officer fatally shoot an armed man earlier this month in the northern suburb. The footage shows officers approach George W. Franklin III behind a residence in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue on the evening of Sept. 8 after receiving a call from the man's mother that he was attempting to force his way inside her home.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police

KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
KENOSHA, WI

