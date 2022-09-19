ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him

The twosome have faced lots of hardship as they've worked to maintain their long-distance marriage for two years Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi at odds. In this week's episode, Angela, 56, diverted from her plan to make Michael, 34, feel "extra loved" as he spent his birthday away from her. Instead, her focus was on trying to "fix things" between them. Upon hopping on a video call with Michael, Angela began by wishing him a happy birthday before asking...
ETOnline.com

Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage

Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BGR.com

The Instagram bug that’s annoying everyone right now

Instagram’s ephemeral features like Stories and Reels are where the emphasis is these days for the app once largely built around a static, photo-based feed. No wonder, then, that when users run into problems with a feature like Instagram Stories, it can be quite annoying. Especially since Stories, for many people, has become their default way to engage inside the app — with many of them barely even bothering to peruse the main feed anymore.
The Independent

Shania Twain to release new single following ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ TikTok resurgence

Shania Twain has announced she will release her new single “Waking Up Dreaming” following a resurgence of interest on TikTok.The singer revealed the news in an Instagram post, in which she explained that the new release is “just the start” of what’s to come.“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old,” Twain wrote.“I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!”Shec ontinued: “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music......
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Writing Of “YellaBush Road,” His Hometown Song

“It’s cool to see it get written, when everyone else hears it you’re like ‘I was there when that shit got wrote'” Whoever said that (sounds like Dre), I couldn’t agree more… and I wasn’t even there… Fresh off the release of his 5th album Hell Paso, Koe Wetzel is letting the fans in on the writing of one of the early new fan-favorites, “YellaBush Road”. Koe spoke about this song and what it means to him on his website: “YellaBush Road” […] The post Koe Wetzel Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Writing Of “YellaBush Road,” His Hometown Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
thecheyennepost.com

I can't get enough of cars, says Iggy Azalea

Iggy, 32 - who was born in Australia before moving the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "I like bags for the way they look but I’m not a bag person. "I hate carrying a bag around. "Don’t buy me a bag...
