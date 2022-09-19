Read full article on original website
Gnarly Video Shows Post Malone Falling Onstage And Majorly Injuring Himself Before Being Helped By Medics
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
Post Malone suffers bruised ribs after falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis
Rapper Post Malone bruised his ribs on Saturday when he fell through an opening in the stage during his performance in St. Louis at The Enterprise Center, according to his manager.
Everybody, Rock Your Body: AJ McLean Shows Off Dropping His 'Dad Bod' In Candid Post
In a candid post, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean is showing off his dad bod... before and after.
Post Malone falls into hole onstage during St. Louis concert
The rapper was performing at the Enterprise Center when he fell into a hole on the stage and reportedly injured some of his ribs. He explained what happened in a video on Twitter.
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
The twosome have faced lots of hardship as they've worked to maintain their long-distance marriage for two years Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi at odds. In this week's episode, Angela, 56, diverted from her plan to make Michael, 34, feel "extra loved" as he spent his birthday away from her. Instead, her focus was on trying to "fix things" between them. Upon hopping on a video call with Michael, Angela began by wishing him a happy birthday before asking...
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage
Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
