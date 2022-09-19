ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Suspect taken into custody in Calera shooting

CALERA, Ala. — Calera police announced they have a suspect in custody after the fatal shooting of Lashondra Wilder. Authorities were called to perform a welfare check at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kinsale subdivision. Officers found Wilder suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody

CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
2 bodies found in burned home in Clanton, investigation underway

CLANTON, Ala. — Authorities in Clanton, Alabama are investigating after two people were found dead inside a burned home on Lay Dam Road early Tuesday morning. The Clanton Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. and arrived to find a "fully involved" fire at the residence.
Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
$1,000 reward offered in Sylacauga shooting

A man was found shot to death inside a car in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon, and CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston, also known as Zip, was shot in the head while sitting in a gray Dodge Challenger on Wood Street according to Sylacauga police.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Two arrested for child endangerment, drug charges at Super 8 motel

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday. According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Birmingham man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Terry Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to court documents, in September 2021, Pruitt ignored officer commands and drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham police officers.
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the...
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
