Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Suspect taken into custody in Calera shooting
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police announced they have a suspect in custody after the fatal shooting of Lashondra Wilder. Authorities were called to perform a welfare check at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kinsale subdivision. Officers found Wilder suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
wvtm13.com
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody
CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found in burned home in Clanton, investigation underway
CLANTON, Ala. — Authorities in Clanton, Alabama are investigating after two people were found dead inside a burned home on Lay Dam Road early Tuesday morning. The Clanton Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. and arrived to find a "fully involved" fire at the residence.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022. Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.
ABC 33/40 News
$1,000 reward offered in Sylacauga shooting
A man was found shot to death inside a car in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon, and CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston, also known as Zip, was shot in the head while sitting in a gray Dodge Challenger on Wood Street according to Sylacauga police.
23-year-old dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sylacauga; witnesses sought
A midday shooting Sunday in Sylacauga left a young man dead, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Wood Street. Once on the scene, they found a grey Dodge Challenger in the roadway. De’Anthony Latrell “Zip”...
wbrc.com
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
Two arrested for child endangerment, drug charges at Super 8 motel
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday. According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals […]
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Terry Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to court documents, in September 2021, Pruitt ignored officer commands and drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham police officers.
wvtm13.com
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Comments / 0