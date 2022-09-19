Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO