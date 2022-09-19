Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
hypebeast.com
Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23
From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
Hypebae
Marni's SS23 Collection Sets the Sky on Fire
Italian brand Marni has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection for New York Fashion Week. Putting on an inimitable display of fiery-hued garments, the latest mélange of garments are inspired by the sun’s continuous ebb and flow. Uber-saturated oranges, yellows and reds arrive in the form of sleek...
hypebeast.com
Kim Jones Goes Green for Fendi’s SS23 Collection in Milan
Pulling double-duty this season, Kim Jones has beefed up Fendi’s presence for fashion month – first showing Fendi’s resort collection during New York Fashion Week, and now unveiling his new designs for the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. As a clean break from the multi-collab...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Nearly Bares All In Risqué Runway Look
Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made a bold statement with a risqué runway look by designer Prabal Gurung at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, September 10. Emhoff rocked a flowy, mint-green top that hung from the collar and wrapped loosely over her chest, showing off her breasts and toned stomach to the attendees. The designer paired the look with a short, black, leather miniskirt and matching, full length gloves. Gurung designed several other unique ensembles for the show that he claimed represented the misfits who are "often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.""I wanted to create...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 574 Tokyo Design Studio Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Makeover
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is known to produce elevated takes of the brand’s lifestyle offerings, and this season, its version of the 574 is being brought back to the frontlines. Only a few colorways of the contemporary model have been brought to life since its inception, and this newly-unveiled “Vachetta Tan” colorway is one of its most luxe yet.
hypebeast.com
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22
With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
hypebeast.com
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Études and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Latest Collaboration
Parisian label Études is keeping busy. Recently, we’ve seen the brand present a capsule of messenger bags that paid homage to ’90s Britain and also, the designer has been enlisted as the new artistic director of fellow French label Aigle. However, one relationship that Études is continuing to champion is its close connection to Jean-Michel Basquiat. The duo’s first-ever N°20 collection was launched 10 years ago and now the second installment of the collaboration has been presented, taking inspiration from the dialogue between the French touch and the American urban scene of the 1980s.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Jade Ash"
When Kanye West and introduced the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 as the successor to the original adidas YEEZY BOOST 350, it seemed likely that a V3 may likely follow it. However, the adidas YEEZY squad has kept the V2 around as the line’s go-to everyday sneaker with alternates such as the CMPCT and 380 supporting it. For 2022, the silhouette has shown no sign of slowing down with new colorways and restocks throughout the year.
hypebeast.com
Concepts Is Releasing the New Balance 9060 "Workwear" and "Indigo" Early
Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”
Katie Holmes Brings Gothic Glamour to NYFW in Hooded Black Dress at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 Front Row
Katie Holmes arrived at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway NYFW show on Wednesday in a hooded black dress by the designer. The dress had a wrap effect at the bodice and a floor-length silhouette. Holmes coordinated the dress with the brand’s Padlock T-strap sandals. The actress worked with...
hypebeast.com
A Covered Air Unit Appears on the Nike Air Max 97
25 years have elapsed since debuted the Air Max 97. In that time, countless colorways and collaborations have graced the classic silhouette. Celebrating this, the Swoosh has brought back iconic looks such as the “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways while also introducing an array of new colorways, including two in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Now, yet another look has surfaced with a sole that opts to cover the signature Air unit, as spotted previously on the Air Max 1.
hypebeast.com
BLIND MAN TOGS Repurposes Vintage Tiffany & Co. Pieces Into Rare Jewelry and Silverware
Los Angeles-based design house BLIND MAN TOGS is known for acquiring vintage silver cutlery and turning them into customized, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. This time around, the company is elevating its designs with an entirely new collection using silver cutlery from vintage Tiffany & Co.. The American luxury brand is known...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Presents Chapter 2 of Shadow Project FW22
After debuting Chapter 1 of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection earlier this summer, Stone Island Shadow Project returns for its second seasonal installment. While the first delivery focused on natural green tones, Chapter 2 looks to transition to warmer shades of red, from rustic orange to berry. The upcoming installment maintains...
hypebeast.com
Style and the Late-Night Snacks Collide for 7-Eleven's New Crocs Collection
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs witnessed its sales numbers soar due to many folks desiring comfy kicks to have around the house and to slip on for their daily quarantine walks. And since then, the brand has cashed in on this popularity surge by aligning with impactful partners such as Salehe Bembury, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more, and now it’s slated to add 7-Eleven to its cannon.
hypebeast.com
Dior Will Show Its Men's Pre-Fall Collection in Front of Egypt's Giza Pyramids
Designer Kim Jones will present his upcoming Men’s Pre-Fall collection in Egypt. On December 3, the show will take place in the foreground of the Giza Pyramids near the nation’s capital, Cairo, marking the French House’s latest destination runway. According to a statement obtained by WWD, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel.”
