Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23

From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
Marni's SS23 Collection Sets the Sky on Fire

Italian brand Marni has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection for New York Fashion Week. Putting on an inimitable display of fiery-hued garments, the latest mélange of garments are inspired by the sun’s continuous ebb and flow. Uber-saturated oranges, yellows and reds arrive in the form of sleek...
Kim Jones Goes Green for Fendi’s SS23 Collection in Milan

Pulling double-duty this season, Kim Jones has beefed up Fendi’s presence for fashion month – first showing Fendi’s resort collection during New York Fashion Week, and now unveiling his new designs for the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. As a clean break from the multi-collab...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week

As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Nearly Bares All In Risqué Runway Look

Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made a bold statement with a risqué runway look by designer Prabal Gurung at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, September 10. Emhoff rocked a flowy, mint-green top that hung from the collar and wrapped loosely over her chest, showing off her breasts and toned stomach to the attendees. The designer paired the look with a short, black, leather miniskirt and matching, full length gloves. Gurung designed several other unique ensembles for the show that he claimed represented the misfits who are "often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.""I wanted to create...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s.  As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
New Balance 574 Tokyo Design Studio Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Makeover

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is known to produce elevated takes of the brand’s lifestyle offerings, and this season, its version of the 574 is being brought back to the frontlines. Only a few colorways of the contemporary model have been brought to life since its inception, and this newly-unveiled “Vachetta Tan” colorway is one of its most luxe yet.
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22

With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Études and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Latest Collaboration

Parisian label Études is keeping busy. Recently, we’ve seen the brand present a capsule of messenger bags that paid homage to ’90s Britain and also, the designer has been enlisted as the new artistic director of fellow French label Aigle. However, one relationship that Études is continuing to champion is its close connection to Jean-Michel Basquiat. The duo’s first-ever N°20 collection was launched 10 years ago and now the second installment of the collaboration has been presented, taking inspiration from the dialogue between the French touch and the American urban scene of the 1980s.
On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Jade Ash"

When Kanye West and introduced the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 as the successor to the original adidas YEEZY BOOST 350, it seemed likely that a V3 may likely follow it. However, the adidas YEEZY squad has kept the V2 around as the line’s go-to everyday sneaker with alternates such as the CMPCT and 380 supporting it. For 2022, the silhouette has shown no sign of slowing down with new colorways and restocks throughout the year.
Concepts Is Releasing the New Balance 9060 "Workwear" and "Indigo" Early

Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”
A Covered Air Unit Appears on the Nike Air Max 97

25 years have elapsed since debuted the Air Max 97. In that time, countless colorways and collaborations have graced the classic silhouette. Celebrating this, the Swoosh has brought back iconic looks such as the “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways while also introducing an array of new colorways, including two in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Now, yet another look has surfaced with a sole that opts to cover the signature Air unit, as spotted previously on the Air Max 1.
Stone Island Presents Chapter 2 of Shadow Project FW22

After debuting Chapter 1 of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection earlier this summer, Stone Island Shadow Project returns for its second seasonal installment. While the first delivery focused on natural green tones, Chapter 2 looks to transition to warmer shades of red, from rustic orange to berry. The upcoming installment maintains...
Style and the Late-Night Snacks Collide for 7-Eleven's New Crocs Collection

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs witnessed its sales numbers soar due to many folks desiring comfy kicks to have around the house and to slip on for their daily quarantine walks. And since then, the brand has cashed in on this popularity surge by aligning with impactful partners such as Salehe Bembury, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more, and now it’s slated to add 7-Eleven to its cannon.
Dior Will Show Its Men's Pre-Fall Collection in Front of Egypt's Giza Pyramids

Designer Kim Jones will present his upcoming Men’s Pre-Fall collection in Egypt. On December 3, the show will take place in the foreground of the Giza Pyramids near the nation’s capital, Cairo, marking the French House’s latest destination runway. According to a statement obtained by WWD, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel.”
