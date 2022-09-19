Read full article on original website
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 19th To 25th, 2022
Mercury will Retrograde into Virgo this week, forcing us to deal with issues that haven't been settled since the end of August, In this week’s Astrology. Also, the Sun and New Moon both fall in the sign of Libra this week, giving us a lot of Libra energy.
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 9/21/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your attempts to remain neutral aren't convincing anyone - including you. You're naturally opinionated, so speak up!. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Want someone special in your life? Then make time because packing your agenda sends the message you're taken. Leave an empty space and someone will fill it.
TODAY.com
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
Your Sept. 18 Horoscope Is All About Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
Ideas are flowing and plans are in motion, but nothing is set in stone. The same energy is radiating from your Sept. 18 horoscope as it marks the beginning of a brand-new astrological season. But with six planets currently retrograde (!!) — Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, and Neptune — there's a major lack of stability and grounding. An array of things could be derailing you from your path, so try to keep your eyes on the prize.
ohmymag.co.uk
Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
ohmymag.co.uk
These signs have the best sense of humor
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
Gemini horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 – September 3
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. Yes, you have Mars fire in your own sign now - but also Mercury creative skills, to sift through ideas and select the very best, and most likely to succeed. So do stick to your own timetable in this. Love dreams you thought you had...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
September for Sagittarius comes with a busy schedule, which the fire sign is more than used to and may even prefer over a blank slate, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet sees the end of summer as a time for their career to start sparking in new and exciting ways, and Sag will likely get a professional shoutout during the first week of the month.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 17, 2022. It’s impossible to be perfect. It’s neither healthy nor productive to obsess on perfectionism. You know these things. You understand you can’t afford to get bogged down in overthinking and overreaching and overpolishing. And when you are at your best, you sublimate such manic urges. You transform them into the elegant intention to clarify and refine and refresh. With grace and care, you express useful beauty instead of aiming for hyper-immaculate precision. I believe that in the coming weeks, dear Virgo, you will be a master of these services—skilled at performing them for yourself and others.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
