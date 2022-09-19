ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kslnewsradio.com

Reporter talks about ugly chant from students at BYU-Oregon game

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Oregon has formally apologized after an offensive chant from the student section was recorded during a football game Saturday against the visiting BYU team. Is the apology enough or should the chanters face discipline?. Even the governor of Utah had something to...
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
