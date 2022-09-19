Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Reporter talks about ugly chant from students at BYU-Oregon game
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Oregon has formally apologized after an offensive chant from the student section was recorded during a football game Saturday against the visiting BYU team. Is the apology enough or should the chanters face discipline?. Even the governor of Utah had something to...
BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game
Brigham Young University’s official Twitter account responded to the University of Oregon’s apology over the chant incident that occurred at Autzen Stadium in Eugene during the football game between the BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
kslnewsradio.com
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Comments / 0