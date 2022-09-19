Read full article on original website
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
Double quintet ensemble Double Impact to play Sept. 25
What do Vincent Persichetti, Eric Ewazen, Reena Esmail, and Peter Schickele all have in common?. Besides all being graduates of the Julliard School of Music, their works are being featured in a special concert of chamber music presented by the Double Impact Ensemble on Sunday, September 25 at 3 p.m. at the First Church in Ipswich.
Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated Oct. 10
IPSWICH — Given it’s been a “nice place to live for 12,000 years,” it’s probably about time the town recognized its first inhabitants. Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated the second Monday in October from now on. The first observance will be Oct. 10, 2022.
Outsidah: A drought is worth one thousand two hundred twelve words
I can’t look at numbers. They’re meaningless to me. I understand there’s something called a spreadsheet. To me, this sounds like bedding. In high school, I got my only D in math. And I got it from Ms. Dibblee, whom I loved, and who loved me. Please...
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
Students spruce up shelter
Clocking up some community service hours, a group of students has given the bus shelter at Agawam Village a makeover. Helped by adults from Ipswich-Rowley Rotary, the crew painted the structure and laid out fresh gravel last Sunday afternoon. Ipswich Youth Volunteers is a new club at the high school,...
Messages of hate lead to bridge-building
When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
The Crucible to be staged in Amesbury
NEWBURYPORT – Theater in the Open (TITO) and the Firehouse Center for the Arts have announced a coproduction of Arthur Miller’s classic drama The Crucible. Directed by Edward F. Speck, it is set to open on Sept. 29 and will run for four days. Performances will take place...
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
Sarah Coulombe obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Coulombe, 63, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington after a courageous struggle with complications resulting from heart and diabetic issues over the past two years. Sarah was born in Boston on March 9, 1959, and came to reside in town...
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
A home for the holidays
GLOUCESTER — The Chabad Cape Ann Jewish Community Center has found a permanent home. “We look forward to welcoming everyone for the first High Holiday services that will take place at the new location,” said Rabbi Avremi Raichik. The new home is located at 37 Main Street, in...
South Boston holds annual street festival
Thousands of South Boston residents gathered for the 22nd annual South Boston Street Fest Saturday. The event featured local businesses, artists and community organizations taking full advantage of the pleasant fall weather. “It’s good, man,” said Steven Galgano of Publico Street Bistro and Garden. “Everyone’s taking their dogs out, everyone’s...
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
Monkey pox was diagnosed in the Boston Public Schools community
Health and school leaders are notifying families that an “adult member” of the Boston Public School District community has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials said the affected school building was disinfected over the weekend. Reports sent to families and provided to NewsCenter 5 did not identify the school where the victim worked or their job title. The district pointed out, “If you do not receive a personal call or a specific school communication, your school community will not be affected.” Officials said the victim will be isolated until it is safe to be in public. “A case has been identified in an adult at one of our schools and contact tracing has been done. There is limited exposure and everyone in need is being contacted for resources and vaccinations, which are available in abundance. Be aware,” Mayor Michael Wu said Monday morning. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our priority,” the school district said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state and federal health officials and are actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Authority. We are deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions.” The virus does not spread easily. Between people, people can spread the infection once symptoms appear. Transmission is by direct contact with body fluids and monkey sores, by touching objects contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or by respiratory droplets with prolonged face-to-face contact. “An employee with monkey fever is not expected to lead to transmission within a school,” Tufts said. said Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at the medical center. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but a rash can also occur. will be the first symptom. The rash starts out flat, raises, fills with clear fluid (vesicles), and then turns into blisters (pus-filled). A person with canker sores may have multiple lesions or they may have only a few lesions. Anyone who believes they may have mumps should be isolated, but if they must leave their home, they should wear a mask and cover any rashes or sores when they are around others. People living with or caring for someone with monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions, and when handling clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so. They should wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with an infected person or their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other items or surfaces they have touched. Full Statement to BPS Families: Dear BPS Families, The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. With this in mind, we would like to share with you an important piece of information that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us of an adult case of monkeypox in our BPS community. We have worked closely with BPHC and the victim. Identify and notify exposed persons. We have worked closely with the affected school community to share this information. If you do not receive a personal invitation or specific school contact, your school community will not be affected. We share this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of rabies spreading to the community is very low. This can be hard to process, especially after the last several years of school, to know that we love you and are here for you. We promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all our schools. More information about monkeypox can be found on the City of Boston’s website. As recommended by BPHC, the affected person stays at home (isolates) and is safe to be with others. BPHC will provide vaccinations to those we identify as exposed contacts. As long as there are no symptoms associated with monkeypox, exposed contacts may continue their normal activities. This weekend, we cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You updated. Thank you for your continued partnership in making all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Ipswich Police Department awarded $30,000 for road safety
IPSWICH — Patrols, speed checks from the air, and a fright before prom are all part of the police department’s plans for a $30,000 grant. The $30,000 was made available by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) and allocated by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), Chief Paul Nikas announced Wednesday.
Letter: One gallon per minute just flowing out to nowhere
A friend told me that he fills water jugs at the pumping station on Jeffreys Neck Road/Grasshopper Lane. A spigot on the side of the building is pouring out water continuously. So, I decided to check it out myself. Sure enough, it is so. I filled a gallon jug in...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
