Richmond, VA

9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen first responders, military members

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of walkers, runners and ruckers tackled the Travis Manion Foundation's 9/11 Heroes Run Sunday to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The race, started in Manchester and crossed the James River, honors the fallen first responders and military men and women who died serving our country.

The foundation is named after U.S. Marine Travis Manion who was killed in Iraq in 2007. Manion's mantra was "If not me, then who?"

Additionally, 60,000 other Spartans took part in 90 different races across the world.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade emceed the race once again.

