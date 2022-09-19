Read full article on original website
Related
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
foodmanufacturing.com
Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Expand to Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the U.S. for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment....
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project
(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin
The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dewittcountytoday.com
Quality care with a rural feel
Everyone looks for those specific traits when it comes to finding the right doctor. Sometimes it can be hard to find with the hassle of dealing with insurance. Dr. Claire Zengerle knows the challenges that surround insurance companies so she opted to open her own Direct Primary Care (DPC) family practice.
47-year-old Victoria resident arrested on Racing charge
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer observed two vehicles racing in the 8700 block of N. Navarro St. The officer activated their overhead emergency lights to effect a traffic stop. One of the vehicles, a grey Ram 1500, then pulled over while the other, a black Mustang, did not.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
schulenburgsticker.com
Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 westbound
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for nearly an hour due to a vehicle fire on Thursday, Sept. 15. The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. about seven miles west of the Schulenburg exit. Flatonia Fire & Rescue, along with officers from the Flatonia and Schulenburg police departments and deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, arrived to find the vehicle fully…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victoria County Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Warning
Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,
Comments / 0