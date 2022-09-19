ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Sports Results Tuesday September 20

(27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 15 kills and Ava Athman had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Storm) (19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9) Tech 0, Willmar 0 (overtime tie) Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1. (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal) Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Rocori 0. Zimmerman 7,...
Stratford JV 2 football routs Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE – The Stratford JV2 football team defeated Eau Claire North 38-14 on Thursday at Carson Park to remain undefeated this season at 4-0. After exchanging punts, the Tigers ended a drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Brady Berg. Berg ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
