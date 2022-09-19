Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Tuesday September 20
(27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 15 kills and Ava Athman had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Storm) (19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9) Tech 0, Willmar 0 (overtime tie) Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1. (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal) Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Rocori 0. Zimmerman 7,...
Stratford JV 2 football routs Eau Claire North
EAU CLAIRE – The Stratford JV2 football team defeated Eau Claire North 38-14 on Thursday at Carson Park to remain undefeated this season at 4-0. After exchanging punts, the Tigers ended a drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Brady Berg. Berg ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Edges Superior 3-1, Duluth East Sweeps Proctor
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 11 on the season on Tuesday, defeating Superior 3 to 1. Hermantown (11-1) will next host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday. In other volleyball action, Duluth East would sweep Proctor 3-0.
Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Carlton Girls Win 9th Straight Game
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team continues to pick up wins, the latest defeating Duluth Denfeld 3 to 0 on Monday. The Lumberjacks (9-1) will next host Proctor on Thursday.
