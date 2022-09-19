Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma
Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
Nebraska Football: Jim Leonhard an under the radar option for head coach
In Nebraska football’s hunt for Scott Frost’s replacement, there have been wild turns and coaches appearing out of nowhere. Many thought Urban Meyer was done after his shameful Jacksonville tenure. Ed Orgeron seemed to back away from coaching. However, the Huskers’ head coaching position is more coveted than originally perceived, and Wisconsin Badgers’ coordinator Jim Leonhard stands in the middle of it.
Coach Named As Possible Scott Frost Replacement Addresses Nebraska Rumors
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next full-time leader following the departure of head coach Scott Frost last week. Frost was fired after capping off an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln with an upset loss to Georgia Southern. Assistant Mickey Joseph stepped up as interim head coach.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
Daily Nebraskan
COUNTERPOINT: Husker student section in need of better organization
It’s no secret that the football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is no longer among the nation’s best. In equally groundbreaking news, the sky is blue. However, the Cornhusker faithful have continued to show that Nebraska fans are one of the most loyal — and friendly — fanbases in all of college football. That’s not just my Husker bias speaking either. Look through any ranking of the most loyal fanbases in college football and you’ll see that Nebraska is almost universally in the top five, often taking the top spot.
thecomeback.com
Three favorites emerge for Nebraska coaching job
While the Nebraska faithful might have been chanting for Urban Meyer to be their savior this weekend, it looks like the actual search for the head coach to replace Scott Frost is moving in a different direction. As soon as Nebraska fired Scott Frost, speculation about who would replace him...
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
WOWT
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
thebestmix1055.com
Jordan Larson joins Midland VB staff as Volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: You should take advantage of what the community has to offer
I had accepted the University of Nebraska's academic offer before I had even set foot on campus. Why? Don't even ask; I wouldn't have an answer. I had never been to Lincoln before, but I had been to other college towns, so I had a good feeling that Lincoln would be just like the others. After stepping foot in Lincoln, I came to the understanding that the university wasn’t the only thing that made up the city.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
klkntv.com
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
